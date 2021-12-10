“We are here to show that things cannot be repeated”, says the prosecutor of the Kiss case

Prosecutor Lúcia Helena Callegari, representative of the Public Ministry, pointed out, on Thursday afternoon, at the debate stage of the trial of the case of Kiss club, that the jurors have a very important mission in the process. “You are here to show the world that things cannot be repeated. You have more than a mission to judge. We are here so that things do not repeat themselves,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, this process is the most difficult of her career, not because of the size or the length of the days. “We can overcome size. It’s because I start to read and cry on every page, because of the pain that each testimony carries. My heart is now a little bit of Santa Maria”. She also recalled the testimony of businessman and former producer Alexandre Marques who said that if he was still working with parties, would still be using pyrotechnic artifact, which caused the fire in the Kiss Nightclub fire. “Hundreds of people died and were injured in vain?” he questioned and stressed that hearing this at the trial hurt him.

When using a blackboard, the prosecutor wrote the name of each defendant and, beside it, their relationship with the tragedy. “We have four people to judge and each of them has a story,” he said. She criticized the fact that the ex-vocalist of Gurizada Fandangueira, Marcelo dos Santos, used the pyrotechnic device and reached enough height to cause the fireworks to start. “What shocks me most is that it was never intended to warn anyone,” he lamented.

About Luciano Bonilha, producer of the musical group, she called attention to his badge not having any “scorched” after the fire. The prosecutor also highlighted, using a video that shows Marcelo dropping his microphone to the ground after the fire broke out, that according to the testimony of employees of the supermarket in front of the nightclub, Gurizada Fandangueira musicians were the first to leave the local.

The promoter also presented promotional materials for Gurizada Fandangueira and reinforced that, among the texts, they highlighted that the group’s differential was the use of effects and pyrotechnics in their shows, and also had the use of fireworks as the group’s brand. Lúcia also presented a note on the purchase of foams and a video with a statement from the employee of the store where the pyrotechnic device was purchased by the band’s musician. “We have always believed in luck. When we believe in luck, we take the risk of killing,” he said.

Lucia also spoke about the testimony of Elissandro Spohr, who was the first defendant to speak at the trial, that he did not cry for the death of the victims, but for what happened to Nightclub Kiss, which the accused treated as “his own”. She even called Mauro Hoffmann insensitive after citing statements that say he turned his back when he saw people being dragged out of the club on the night of the tragedy.

“We are with the pain of 242 souls. We are here to make a story that can be positive or negative. We are here to say whether or not we approve of that conduct. Today if we absolve or that we do not take the risk, we will be telling for society ‘continue!'”, he highlighted. “Do what you gentlemen should do for your children,” concluded the prosecutor.

After the close of the prosecution debate, each defendant’s defense – Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Luciano Bonilha and Marcelo Santos – will have 37 minutes and 30 seconds each to speak in the plenary.





