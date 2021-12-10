‘We loved each other and still love each other’

The diversity in the artistic expression of Gabriel Sanches and Alessandro Brandão is present not only in the performance of singer-actors such as the drag queens Sara and Nina, but also in the musicality of the duo’s first album. “Céu de rasboesa” has 12 songs ranging from rustic to heavy metal, passing through carnival marchinha, funk, axé and samba. To increase the symbolism, the launch arrives on digital platforms this December 10th, International Human Rights Day.

— It took us three years to generate this record. We were putting it off due to several factors: financial difficulty to finish it, the health of a person involved in the production, our separation as a couple, the Covid pandemic… When we said “now is the time to put this work in the world ”, we looked at the upcoming dates and realized that International Human Rights Day would be perfect. Because the album “Céu de raspberry” talks about everyone, the title track has the verse “whatever you are” in the chorus. The right to existence contemplates any and all human beings, as we are complex, diverse beings – observes Gabriel, 33 years old.

Cover of the album “Céu de Raspberry” Photo: Reproduction

Between 2017 and 2018, when they played the drags Rouge and Rúbia in “Pega pega”, the work of the two won over the director of the soap opera Luiz Felipe Sá, who decided to give a little financial support for the album to happen. Now, they’re enjoying visibility as actors in “The More Life, The Better” for the release. In the seven o’clock soap opera on Globo, Gabriel lives Roberto Cintra, marketing director of Terrare Cosméticos, the company of the protagonist Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli). Alessandro is Chef, a non-binary drag who runs the Pulp Fiction nightclub.

— Gabriel appears as a cisgender boy in this novel. But my character doesn’t fit the binary of the world. He’s a gay man, very queer, who does a drag queen job too — defines Alessandro, 48, stressing that their roles in this plot and the previous one, although they are both drags, differ from each other and in relation to his Nina: — Of course I use my performance experience for composition. But on TV I give life to characters written and directed by other people, with their conception. I share this creation. Nina is not a character, she is a persona. My drag is me reacting to the world with a female arsenal.

Gabriel compares this artistic expression to that of clowning:

“Clowns aren’t characters either. They give vent to repressed emotions, shed light on their shadows. In our case, the sexist world hampered our femininity, like gay men. When, as artists, we had the desire to talk about it, our drag girls came to the fore. We don’t need, for example, to use body fillers. It happens, sometimes, that we get a beard and makeup, because they are signs that contemplate us.

Alessandro Brandão is Chief, in “The more life, the better” Photo: Reproduction from Instagram

Sara and Nina emerged five years ago, from the meeting of Alessandro and Gabriel in life. Both were born in Brasília, they were married for 12 years. In 2018, that union came to an end, but the artistic one remains, along with the friendship.

“We chose each other as a family. The format of this partnership was the one that needed to be renewed, because eroticism, which maintains a marriage, entered a crisis. But we still loved and love each other, we have the desire to move on in life together. So, we reinvented our history,” explains Gabriel.

The separation inspired Alessandro, in the persona of Nina, to compose “Tudo bem”, one of the tracks in “Céu de raspberry”, whose title refers to the late afternoons in the duo’s homeland.

— In the cerrado, the sunset is a magical phenomenon: the sky turns raspberry, orange-red. It’s picturesque, it doesn’t have the normality of blue. The time is for peace, beauty, softness. And it brings the feeling of love. Furthermore, the shades of lilac represent the letter “T” (for transsexuals) of our community (LGBTQIAP+). This junction is very significant for us – explains Alessandro.

In “The more life, the better”, Gabriel Sanches is Roberto Cintra, marketing director of Terrare Cosméticos Photo: Reproduction from Instagram

Another track on the album, “When a woman dies” recalls the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco, in March 2018.

— From the porch of the house where we used to live, in Santa Teresa, Alessandro heard the shots. It was as if our resistance, our fighting force, had died with it. At that time, there were two songs left to complete the album. And I really wanted to sing a country song, in a connection with our roots in Goiás. That’s how the song was born—details Gabriel.

Gabriel Sanches and Alessandro Brandão: ex-husbands Photo: Instagram Reproduction

In the wake of their first album of their career, the duo already has another cocked, to be presented in the first half of 2022.

— “My Sad Women” will be released on vinyl, with re-records of ten samba-songs that we were performing at our first show. In it, we pay homage to Dalva de Oliveira, Linda and Dircinha Batista, Marlene, Aracy de Almeida, Maysa… As it comes from a scenic show, the LP will also have that atmosphere, with a poem by Fernando Pessoa in the opening. And it looks beautiful! announces Alessandro.

