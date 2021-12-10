Websites of the Ministry of Health and Conect SUS suffer hacker attacks and are down

The websites of the Ministry of Health and Conect SUS have been down since the early hours of this Friday (10). The platforms were the target of a hacker attack. Platforms such as Coronavirus Panel and DataSUS are still unavailable.

In the Connect SUS app, the InfoMoney was unable to access the vaccination history.

During the night, a statement informed that internal data from the systems had been copied and deleted. It also said that “50 TB of data is (sic) in our hands”. Authorship was assumed by the LAPSUS$ Group.

In the message, the attackers claimed that the site suffered from “ransonware”, which is extortion software that hijacks data. Hackers access critical systems, lock them down, and demand money from victims to release the information.

This morning, the message disappeared from the websites, but the platforms are still unavailable.

“The Ministry of Health informs that, in the early hours of this Friday (10), it suffered an incident that temporarily compromised some systems in the folder, such as the e-SUS Notifica, Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI), ConectaSUS and features such as the issuance of the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable”, says the ministry, in a note.

The ministry added that the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Federal Police were called upon by the ministry to support investigations into the case. “The SUS IT Department (Datasus) is working with maximum agility to reestablish the platforms,” ​​he added, in a note.

