Websites of the Ministry of Health and Connect SUS go down after alleged hacker attack – 12/10/2021 – Daily life

The Ministry of Health website went offline in the early hours of Friday (10) after an alleged hacker attack. While trying to access the website, users encountered a message stating that the system data had been copied and deleted and was in the hands of the attacking group.

“Contact us if you want the data back”, says the message.

Minutes later, the message disappeared, but the site remained down. The Connect SUS platform, which provides the national vaccination certificate, also went off the air. The Ministry of Health did not comment on the problem.

On social networks, people who managed to access the Connect SUS application report the disappearance of information about vaccination. When you click on the vaccines item, the app displays the message: “Wait up to 10 business days for your vaccine record to appear on ConectaSUS, if not, look for the health establishment where you took the vaccine and request registration in the National Data Network at Health (RNDS), of the Ministry of Health”.

There are also reports of difficulty logging in and using other functions.

The “ransomware”, the type of virtual attack that would have been made on the website and platform, encrypts data and prevents it from being accessed. In this type of attack, criminals often ask for a ransom to return the data.

The problem comes in a period of pressure against the federal government for tighter control of the borders, after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Bolsonaro government, however, decided to require only a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers entering Brazil. The rule takes effect this Saturday (11).

This Thursday (9), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the decision of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), to demand a vaccination passport in the state for travelers from December 15, if the government does not make the mandatory document.

After praising the Legislative Assembly of Rondônia, which approved a project prohibiting the mandatory requirement of passports, the president said:

“Another governor, here in the Southeast region, wants to do the opposite. And he threatens: ‘No one will enter my state.’ “Protesting against this,” he said during an event on the International Day against Corruption, at Palácio do Planalto.

On Wednesday (8), protesters against the requirement of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 tried to invade Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) and were stopped by security guards.

​They wanted to follow the vote on the bill that prohibits differentiated, embarrassing or discriminatory treatment in the state for people who refuse to take the vaccine against Covid.

Presented by deputies Filipe Soares (Democrats) and Márcio Gualberto (PSL), the bill received 57 amendments and returned to the internal committees before being voted on in plenary.

In September, a page on the website of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) was hacked. The target was the section containing the Traveler’s Health Declaration form.

The incident occurred after the agency’s decision to interrupt the soccer game for the World Cup qualifiers last Sunday (5) between Brazil and Argentina.

The form that suffered the attack is mandatory for anyone, Brazilian or not, who intends to enter the country — and it was filled in with false information by four Argentine athletes, who concealed their passage through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days.

When clicking on the page, a flag of Argentina appeared with the phrase: “We didn’t need forty (sic) to walk around your servers. Are we going to be expelled too?”.