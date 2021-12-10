What are the Brazilian clubs with the most relegations to Serie B? See list

Among the 12 teams considered great in national football, Grêmio is the second with the most falls, equaling Botafogo and trailing Vasco

VICTOR LANNES/MYPHOTO PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENTDouglas Costa was relegated with Grêmio to Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Three-time champion of liberators, penny of Brazil’s Cup and bi the brazilian, Grêmio suffered its third relegation to the Serie B last Thursday night, 9 with the complement of the last round of the 2021 edition. Among the 12 teams considered great in national football, Tricolor is the second with more takedowns, equaling the Botafogo and staying behind the Vasco, who dropped to the second division four times. Among the more traditional ones, only Flamengo, saints and São Paulo they did not enjoy leaving the elite. Below, the Young pan prepares the list of the 12 clubs considered large with the most relegations.

Downgrades in Brasileirão among the big 12:

4 Vasco (2008,2013,2015,2020)
3 Botafogo (2002,2014,2020)
3 Guild (1991,2004,2021)
2 Palm Trees (2002,2012)
1 Atlético-MG (2005)
1 Corinthians (2007)
1 Fluminense (1997)
1 International (2016)
1 Cruise (2019)
0 Flemish
0 saints
0 São Paulo

