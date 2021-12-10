What does XP Investimentos gain from entering into real estate credit? Little (but just for now)

The NuBank (NU) IPO on the New York Stock Exchange and the tough statement from Copom, who decided raise the Selic to 9.25% yesterday (8), mobilized the attention of investors, who gave little attention to a strategic partnership announced today: the sale of 49.9% of Direto, the real estate credit arm gives Directional (DIRR3), a XP Investments.

The purpose of the agreement is to create a startup or fintech focused on real estate credit, using Direto as an investment vehicle. But, after all, what will XP Investimentos gain by entering a market – civil construction – known for being, historically, one of the first to retract, when the economy is bad, and one of the last to come out of the hole, when Brazil grows back?

The most honest answer is: for now, not much. But just for now, according to Bruno Mendonça, from Bradesco BBI, and Wellington Lourenço, from Now Investments, who have published a joint report on the matter. The duo considers the acquisition, for XP’s size, to be “small, but qualitatively positive.”

“Although the contribution to overall revenues should be small, at least in the short term, we believe the transaction should be qualitatively cumulative,” analysts say.

Capturing synergies

According to the duo, due to the division of tasks foreseen in the partnership with Direcional, XP Investimentos will be in charge of “structuring and distributing financing solutions using its vast capillarity with investors for the real estate market.” The manager will also help in generating leads (registration with potential customers), defining strategies and developing technology tools.

Ágora and Bradesco BBI see an avenue of potential business for XP Investimentos, based on Direto. According to the two houses, the company must use “its vast distribution channels to cross-sell its products.”

Looking at the financing end, another possibility is to “capture additional revenue sources by structuring and distributing Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRI), Real Estate Investment Funds (FIIs) and other products in the securitization market.”

Analysts add that two additional benefits of this strategy are eliminating the “need to leverage your own balance sheet” and transferring risks to investors.