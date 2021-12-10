What is behind the flu epidemic in Rio de Janeiro

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on What is behind the flu epidemic in Rio de Janeiro 6 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

healthcare professional holding a briefcase.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Flu epidemic in RJ is already causing an increase in hospitalizations in the city

In recent weeks, the city of Rio de Janeiro has registered more than 23 thousand cases of flu.

The unexpected situation, which is already treated by health authorities as an epidemic, comes at a time when hospitalizations and deaths for covid-19 are at a low.

Among the factors that help to understand this scenario, experts interviewed by BBC News Brasil highlight the relaxation of restrictive measures against the coronavirus (which, for example, help to prevent infections by influenza, the cause of the flu), the low rate of vaccination against this disease and the large number of vulnerable citizens without immunity against this pathogen.

They also point out that the situation is worrying and it is necessary to take some precautions so that the crisis does not spill over and affect other Brazilian cities over the next few months.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

How Nubank became Latin America’s most valuable bank without making a profit | Business

The debut on the New York Stock Exchange this week made Nubank the most valuable …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved