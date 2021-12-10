‘What is the explanation for keeping Sylvinho?’

Corinthians has barely ended its commitments in 2021 and Gaviões da Fiel, one of the club’s biggest organized fans, is already asking the board to look to 2022. At the end of the match that ended in defeat by Juventude, the fans questioned the continuity of Sylvinho.

Playing away from home, Timão had another performance below and couldn’t beat Juventude, who were fighting relegation. More than that: Corinthians saw the hosts dominating the offensive actions of the match and guaranteeing victory in a penalty kick. At the end of the game, then, Gaviões showed its displeasure with the alvinegro work.

“We were present in Caxias do Sul-RS, for the last round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Now, where is the planning for 2022? Duílio, what is the explanation for the desire to keep intern Sylvinho? We want organized football. A well-run team. Race, a lot of race. Honor the shirt. We are anywhere,” he asked and asked the crowd on their social networks.

Corinthians ends the Brasileirão in fifth place with 57 points. The team lost a position in this round, being passed by Fortaleza.

