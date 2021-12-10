What to eat to avoid?

When we have a high-fat diet and do not exercise, the risk of having high blood cholesterol can increase. However, this cholesterol can also result from alcohol consumption, hormonal diseases and untreated diabetes.

High cholesterol has no symptoms, but causes other diseases associated with blood circulation, as it deposits LDL (bad cholesterol) in the artery walls, which will form fatty plaques that can obstruct circulation and cause a stroke or heart attack.

The excess of LDL that is associated with cardiovascular disease

First of all, it is important to emphasize that those who think that most of the cholesterol in the human body comes from food are mistaken, in fact, 70% of circulating cholesterol comes from the liver and only 30% from what we eat.

The liver is responsible for metabolizing and storing cholesterol, so it sends LDL and HDL: lipoproteins that transport cholesterol. In the case of the first one, it is from the liver to the cells, whereas the HDL takes it from the bloodstream back to the liver.

It is precisely LDL that poses risks to our health, as it causes cardiovascular disease, while HDL is positive for the circulatory system.

How to identify

The only way to know if your body’s cholesterol levels are ok is through a blood test, where a lipid profile will be taken: different tests to assess the types of fat, such as:

HDL;

LDL;

VLDL;

Triglycerides;

Total cholesterol.

From these tests, your doctor can assess whether you have high cholesterol and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

What to eat when you have high cholesterol

The treatment of this condition is through food, that is, you will need to change your habits, especially in relation to what you eat and exercise.

Your new diet should be rich in lean meats (chicken and fish), vegetables, and fruits. Choose foods that are low in fat and vitamins and minerals.

Prioritize foods that help lower cholesterol, such as:

Milk;

Almonds;

Artichoke;

Coconut Water;

Linseed;

Garlic and onion.

what to avoid

Finally, say goodbye to fatty foods and fast food. So, don’t eat that meat with fillet of fat on the barbecue or lunch at McDonald’s.

It is also necessary to avoid canned goods, ready-to-eat foods, fried foods, yellow cheeses, margarine, sweets, as well as industrialized products (noodles, frozen hamburgers, stuffed biscuits and ready-made seasonings).

