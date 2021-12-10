what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Friday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The markets today, 10, are keeping an eye on inflation data, both in Brazil and in the United States. The advances 1.09%, at 9:16 am, while the retreats 0.18%, to R$ 5.5885.

In the US, the futures of the rise 0.37%, while the 100 and the advance 0.38% and 0.27%, respectively.

This Thursday, Brazil registered 206 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 616,457, according to the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 22,177,059.

The Ministry of Economy asked Congress for an increase of R$ 39 billion in next year’s Budget, to reinforce the amount allocated to social security benefits, unemployment insurance, salary bonuses and continued provision of the Organic Law of Social Assistance (LOAS).

The request also suggests an increase of BRL 54.6 billion in the Auxílio Brasil program, another BRL 4.5 billion for the acquisition and distribution of vaccines, and an addition of BRL 1.9 billion to the Auxílio Gás.

The adjustment in mandatory expenditures in the Budget Law Project (PLOA) of 2022 is based on the increase in the inflation projection. According to the official letter, it is necessary to review the amounts sent in for the budget proposal.

News of the day

IPCA – November’s rose 0.95%, below the market forecast of 1.08% and the preview of 1.25%. The annual accumulated a high of 10.74%, also below the forecast of 10.88%, but above the forecast of 10.67%.

Incentives – . The PEC received approval from deputies and senators and is ready for enactment. Currently, the so-called tax expenditures total R$ 371.1 billion for the Union. The Emergency PEC, approved in March, determined the reduction of tax waivers by 10% in the first year and a 2% limit for these benefits in a period eight years – today they reach 4% of GDP.

Aneel – The director of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) Sandoval Feitosa was appointed to command the autarchy, after the end of the term of the current director-general, André Pepitone, which ends in August of next year, said the minister of mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Military Ceremony for the Declaration of Aspiring Aviators, Intendants and Infantry Officers of the MIHOS Air Force.

Paulo Guedes – Visit to Rede TV station; Participates in a lunch at Esfera Brasil; Participate in a lunch at Esfera Brasil.

Campos Neto – Meeting with Thammy I. Marcato, Managing Partner and Transformation Architect at KPMG, and Cláudio R. Sertório, Head of Financial Services and COO – Chief Operating Officer at KPMG.

corporate news

Sanepar (SA:) – approved the Investment Program for the period 2022 to 2026 in the amount of R$9.07 billion. Of the total to be invested in the period in question, BRL 8.15 billion will be allocated to regulatory capex, BRL 7.8 million to solid waste and industrial water. In addition, R$795.8 million will be aimed at capitalization, while R$119 million will go towards donations from networks.

Raizen (SA:), Vibra Energia (SA:) and Air BP – to block the entry of Grand Petro in the distribution of fuel for aircraft at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo. In addition to the Judiciary, there is an administrative proceeding at Cade that investigates possible anti-competitive practices.

camil – Camil Alimentos (SA:) signed the acquisition of Silcom, through its subsidiary Saman in Uruguay.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras will receive the last contingent installment from Equinor Brasil, in the amount of US$950 million, referring to the sale of its stake in exploratory block BM-S-8, which includes the Bacalhau field (formerly the Carcará area). The state-owned company had sold its 66% stake in the block to Equinor for US$ 2.5 billion, with the first installment of US$ 1.25 billion received at the closing of the operation, in 2016.

Nubank (SA:) (NYSE:) – this Thursday, giving the company a market value of nearly US$ 48 billion, making the digital bank the third most valuable listed company in Brazil.

Simpar (SA:) – A without considering acquisitions. This amount represents a 20% increase over the total amount for the last 12 months ending in October.

Let’s go (SA:) – Vamos announced the acquisition of 100% of HM Empiladeiras, for R$150 million of Enterprise Value. The acquisition adds 2,854 assets to Vamos fleet, with the addition of 3 Toyota intralogistics equipment dealerships in Ribeirão Preto, Pouso Alegre and Bauru.

Locaweb (SA:) – Locaweb announced that it has structured an investment program in Corporate Venture Capital through which it intends to invest up to R$100 million through an equity investment fund. In addition to seeking a financial return, these investments can be connected to the company’s ecosystem, especially in the area of ​​e-commerce.

B3 (SA:) – B3’s Board of Directors has approved a repurchase program of up to 250 million shares by February 28, 2023.

Dexco (SA:) – Dexco approved the early payment of R$878.4 million in dividends and interest on equity, based on the shareholding position on December 14, 2021.

Blue (SA:) – In November, Azul’s domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 22.9% compared to November 2019, compared to a 24.2% increase in domestic capacity (ASKs), resulting in a load factor of 81, 3%.

Santos Brasil (SA:) – Santos Brasil started the second stage of the expansion of its container terminal at the Port of Santos, which should cost R$ 500 million until 2023.

Light (SA:) – Light’s subsidiary, Light Energia, sold its stakes in Lightger and Guanhães Energia to Brasal Energia for a total amount of R$206.4 million.

Ambev (SA:) – Ambev announced a dividend of R$0.1334 per share and interest on equity of R$0.4702 per share, based on the shareholding position as of December 17, 2021.

I got sick (SA:) – Enjoei announced today the acquisition of Gringa for R$14.250 million, in addition to a share in shares. Gringa is an online platform that intermediates the sale of second-hand luxury items, under the supervision of a specialized team.

Goal (SA:) – A compared to BRL 639 million in 2019. The expectation for net revenue is BRL 14 billion compared to BRL 13.9 billion in 2019.

Hi (SA:) – Oi’s Board of Directors approved the hiring of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, to provide independent audit services regarding the company’s accounting information between the years 2022 and 2024, replacing BDO RCS Auditores Independentes