WhatsApp starts testing cryptocurrency payment within the app

Meta (formerly Facebook) has begun testing its Novi digital wallet within WhatsApp, as reported by the company on Wednesday (8).

With this, from now on, some users in the United States will be able to trade the stablecoin (cryptocurrency backed by a physical currency) USDP, from Paxos.

The digital wallet was initially launched in Guatemala as a test form by Meta, but payment with cryptoactives will for now be exclusive to a limited number of Americans.

“When you add money to your Novi account, we convert it into USDP (Pax Dollar), a stable digital currency issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution. The USDP was designed to have a stable value against the US dollar,” explained Novi executive Stephane Kasriel. That is, each USDP is equivalent to one dollar.

“We’re still at a very early stage in Novi’s pilot journey, so we’ve made the decision to test this new entry point in a country to begin with, and we’ll look to expand it once we hear from people what they thought of this new experience. “, he said.

There’s a new way to try the @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @Whatsapp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7 — Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

This project was announced a day after Charles Cascarilla, CEO of Paxos, said during a US Congressional hearing that he could not talk about Novi’s plans after the Guatemala launch.

Meta faces heavy regulatory pressure on its digital currency plans, one of the reasons the company dropped its Facebook name in October, also abandoning the Libra brand for its stablecoin and adopting the Diem name. The Novi digital wallet is also recent, being formerly called Calibra.

To make payments in the app, the user just needs to go to the same place where they add an “attachment” (paper clip icon on Android and a plus sign on iOS) and choose the “Payments” option. Then choose the value and carry out the transfer.

According to Novi, there are no fees for sending or receiving, nor a limit on the number of transactions that can be done per day. The company also said that there will be no charge for maintenance amounts or withdrawals to the user’s checking account, with the transfer taking place instantly to the bank.

