when did stocks hit rock bottom?

the roles of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) turned into an inverted rocket in recent months after bad news coming from the Brazilian economy.

In this session, the roles of the retailer fell back nearly 8%. The stock trades at the level of June 2019 values, surpassing the most acute moment of the pandemic, in March 2020.

The paper was dragged by the signaling of the Copon about a further 1.5 percentage point increase in the interest rate in February 2022.

Last Wednesday, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported that retail sales retreated 0.1% in October compared to September. In comparison with the same month in 2020, the drop was 7.1%.

According to Alan Gandelman, CEO of Planner, the company will continue to be beaten on the stock exchange until the economy is back on track.

“We are experiencing double-digit inflation. If it doesn’t stop rising, retailers will be less interesting”, he says.

Despite this, he recalls that Magalu paper has already taken off more than 1200%, that is, it has fat to burn.

“We are going to wait to see the year-end numbers, mainly Christmas sales and BlackFriday, to see if positive numbers can give strength for the shares to take a slight rise”, he adds.

The analyst of the Land Investments argues that although stocks melted in 2021, it is not yet possible to determine a reversal point in this move.

“The pillars for a recovery still worry investors with rising inflation, tighter domestic financial conditions, high political and fiscal uncertainty, high level of household debt and weakening consumer confidence that have undermined retail activity,” he adds.

In the view of Roberto Nemr, an analyst at OhmResearch, this scenario is still very uncertain.

“There is nothing that will revert in the short term. They are those stories where everything is working out, until it stops working. The market anticipates that the future will continue with the same growth rates. I don’t think the fall is over. Maybe there’s a trapdoor at the bottom of the well,” he argues.

What to do with the paper?

According to analyst Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asset, the reason for the drop is the lack of market confidence in retail companies, considering that the results of the third quarter were not good for the sector and the numbers for Black Friday did not encourage investors.

Another point for the decline is the prospects for 2022. According to Galdi, next year will be one of inflation and negligible GDP growth, which will directly impact household consumption, the biggest lode of retail companies.

For Galdi, the investor who already owns the paper should keep it and wait for the rise to resume, as the loss would be very exaggerated.

On the other hand, if the investor wants to enter to profit in the short term, the analyst does not recommend buying the asset. “Retail papers will still suffer a lot of pressure in the short and medium term, mainly due to the rise in interest rates”, he explains.

