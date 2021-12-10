When does the 2nd installment of Brazilians’ 13th salary drop?

The year is coming to an end and expectations for the release of 13th salary of workers only increase. The payment is an annual bonus granted to those who work with a formal contract, instituted in 1962 during the government of President João Goulart.

In 2021, those who have already received the first installment of the benefit are now awaiting the release of the second. This two-step payment is allowed by law, but you must adhere to a deadline.

When should the 13th be paid?

In the case of the first installment, payment can be made between February 1st and the last business day of November. The second fee must be paid until the 20th of december. These deadlines can vary only in cases of collective agreement, informed in advance to the worker.

It is important to point out that the second installment of the 13th salary is smaller than the first because it is deducted from social charges, such as INSS, IRPF and alimony (if applicable).

Who gets the 13th salary?

The benefit is guaranteed to all public service and private sector workers, urban or rural, independent and domestic, in addition to retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS). In the case of this last group, the release was brought forward in 2021.

In addition, the professional must have worked with a formal contract for at least 15 days during the year. He also couldn’t have been fired for cause.

In the case of workers on sick leave or who had their employment contract suspended, the 13th salary must be proportional to the time worked during the year. The same goes for someone who was removed due to an accident at work.