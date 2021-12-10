A little over a month after Marília Mendonça’s death, Maraisa revealed that when she’s not on stage, she’s sleeping or crying. In conversation with Quem, sisters Maiara and Maraisa also admitted thinking about taking a break from their career.

“I keep wondering if [deveríamos] take time out for us. I believe that if we do that, we’re going to look bad. My bags only have show looks and pajamas. When I’m not on stage, I’m sleeping or crying. I’m emotionally exhausted,” admitted Maraisa.

For Quem, Maiara spoke about her career break. “You think about stopping everything, but I saw that people expect us to honor her until the end. And she did everything for us to honor her until the end. It’s our friends, the office, her friends, her family.”

“I started to turn things around and think if she was the one doing it for me. I would be very disappointed if she just stayed in one room, doing nothing and letting people who don’t know anything about me talk about my memory “, he pointed out.

She chose us and we chose her. And our relationship was increasingly intense and close. The last time we went to Rio we enjoyed a ballad together. She was happy with her life, in her best personal moment. And we trusted each other a lot. Maiara.

‘The Mistresses’

The continuity of the musical project “As Patroas”, which involved the country duo and Marília Mendonça, is a wish of Maiara and Maraisa. “Our wish is that you keep it. Of course, now it involves many questions that need to be evaluated and we cannot answer for that alone.”

“Everything we agreed with her in life, we will fulfill. We will not fail to talk about this beautiful project that she took care of with so much love and affection. We will make the best delivery of our lives, as she always dreamed of”, said Maraisa .