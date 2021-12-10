Where is the cast of O Cravo ea Rosa 20 years later

The Carnation and the Rose is currently on rerun in the afternoons of Globe, but some actors of its cast no longer appear on the network as before. Retirement, death and dismissal are among some of the reasons. O entertain gathered 8 artists from the plot of Walcyr Carrasco and wherever they go.

Edward Moscovis

Interpreter for protagonist Julião Petruchio, Eduardo Moscovis has been out of Globo since O Sétimo Guardião, in 2018. After the nine o’clock soap opera, he participated in Netflix’s Bom Dia, Verônica, in 2020. The actor will return to the 9 pm time in Um Lugar ao Sol playing Edgar, the ex-husband of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão).

Ney Latorraca

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

A veteran who played Cornelius in the Walcyr Carrasco plot, Ney Latorraca retired from soap operas. The actor was in Meu Pedacinho de Chão (2014) and Novo Mundo (2017), but only as a special guest. His last appearance on Globo was in a participation in the series Cine Holliúdy, in 2019.

Eva Todor

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Responsible for giving life to Josefa, Eva Todor died on December 10, 2017, aged 98, in Rio de Janeiro. His last soap opera was Salve Jorge, in 2012.

Maria Padilha

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Interpreter for Dinorá in O Cravo ea Rosa, Maria Padilha was last year in the series Rua do Sobe e Desce, Número Que Desapare, on Canal Brasil. The actress’ last soap opera was A Regra do Jogo, in 2015.

Pedro Paulo Rangel

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

At the age of 73, Pedro Paulo Rangel was dismissed by Globo in 2013. His last appearance on the network was in the series O Dentista Mascarado, in the same year. Since then, Calixto’s interpreter has been dedicated to theatre. In 2017, the veteran joined the cast of the series Prata da Casa, on Fox channel (currently Star).

Carlos Vereza

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Responsible for living the mysterious Dr. Joaquim, Carlos Vereza, 82 years old, has been out of the Globo screen since 2018, when he participated in the series Sob Pressure. His last soap opera was Os Dias Eram Assim, in 2017.

Thaumaturgist Ferreira

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Interpreter for Januário de O Cravo ea Rosa, Taumaturgo Ferreira spent long years at Record, where he remained between 2006 and 2015. The actor has been out of the small screen since the series Ilha de Ferro, in 2019.

João Vitti

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Father of fellow actor Rafael Vitti, João Vitti played the journalist Serafim in O Cravo ea Rosa. In 2017, he participated in the series Cidade Proibida, on Globo. The last appearance on the network was in the culinary reality Super Chef Celebridades, by Mais Você, in 2019. Last year, the actor made a participation in the series Detetives do Predio Azul, on the Gloob channel.