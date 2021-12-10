Atlético-MG decided to preserve their holders for the game against Atlhetico Paranaense, which is the final of the Copa do Brasil. As the Minas Gerais team was already the Brazilian champion, there was no reason to risk injuring athletes against Grêmio.

Even being the reserve team, there are excellent athletes who will face Grêmio. Some of them would be absolute holders of the tricolor.

A well-known athlete from the Grêmio fans will go to this game, which is Eduardo Sasha. The athlete, ex-International, provoked the Grêmio fans dancing the waltz and must want to lower the tricolor. However, his season is not the best, he played 48 games, scored 3 goals and gave 3 assists. He only played 1241 minutes, which means he was almost always in reserve.

However, who should also play is Savarino, this is a very fast and dangerous attacker. In the season, he has played 38 games, 7 goals and 8 assists. Being the famous short man and dribbler, you will need to be very careful with him.

Which Atlético-MG players deserve Grêmio’s attention?

The one who most needs Grêmio’s attention will be Eduardo Vargas, the Atlético-MG forward was the one who took the penalty that won the first game. Having the Law of the Ex in his favor, he can get back out of balance.

This season, Vargas has played 63 games and has scored 15 goals and 7 assists. However, as he is often a reserve, these are interesting numbers.

Hyoran also has the power to decide the game, the midfielder was acquired by Galo from Palmeiras. He hasn’t been used a lot, but he has a lot of talent as a guard. In the 2021 season there are 32 games, 2 goals and 4 assists.

