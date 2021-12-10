Whindersson Nunes vents and comments on the end of his career: ”I deserve to enjoy it”

Humorist Whindersson Nunes reflects on social media, talks about ending his career and thanks Gkay for being invited to ‘Farofa’

Whindersson Nunes (26) used their social networks to let off steam on Wednesday night, 08.

The comedian wrote a long text on his Instagram feed while sharing records during Gkay’s Farofa, the digital influencer’s birthday celebration Kayane plaster (29).

The person from Piauí talked about his professional and personal life and how he is not managing to have moments of fun because of his work. He even commented about ending his career.

“Yesterday everyone who met me said ‘you at a party????? That’s it’, and to every person who said that I thought ‘man, I really deserve to enjoy it.’ It’s been almost 10 years saying no to every party, every birthday, all baptized, in the last 2 years until TV I stopped, to get less emotional that things like going on TV cause me and focus on my work, I’m godfather to almost 100 children and I haven’t seen half of them. a lot of people must think I’m even insensitive, but my belief in where I would go was always stronger than me and I can’t explain it”, started writing.

“You might think it’s the alignment of Saturn with Uranus or I know what. Going out demands a lot of physical energy, yesterday I took SO MUCH pictures, and someone always saying ‘it sucks, right, you can’t enjoy it’, I like it, yes, I don’t mind what I asked God for, when I prayed I asked for 3 things: for older people to call me sir, for a man twice my size to tremble next to me and for Him to close my body’, because I don’t want to leave anyone’s side because of bad energy, because Jesus said that those who need medicine are the sick; I just wanted my energy to be so much, but so much greater than where to touch me, the person asks himself ‘who is that guy?'”, he added.

The comedian said he plans to stop work in 2 years. “Every person who arrives tells me a moment when I was a turning point in her life, this tells me that I have to be more patient each day, that people have a difficult day, for what? [sic] there’s an inconvenience, but I only walk with the WN troop, the troop solves it, forget it. Maybe I’ll work for another 2 years and stop, and for sure I’ll do something really cool to come back because I know myself, get you guys to say ‘oh it’s done now, this awesome thing!’ said yet.

Whindersson concluded by thanking her friend Gkay (29) for inviting Farofa: “I had a lot of fun here @gessicakayane, I was very well received and very well treated by everyone, everything was beautiful, it felt like a Multishow award, to everyone I met up close, who I only saw on the net, it was really cool to be with you! If I haven’t committed someone, it can be for two reasons, first because I’m VERY bad looking (actually, I’m tired of greeting people and realizing that I wasn’t who I saw only later) or because I’m shy kkkkkkk believe it or not ! Thank you, Gkay and congratulations, everything is very beautiful!!!!”.

Whindersson Nunes and Cauã Reymond appear shirtless on the web

Whindersson Nunes entertained the web by posing next to Cauã Reymond (41) shirtless. Recently, the two participated in recordings together and the northeastern joked by posting the click with the heartthrob of the nine o’clock soap opera. “I recorded with Cauã Reymond today todin kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk I’m very ugly”, he said on Twitter.

Check out:





