WHO indicates immunity lasts up to 6 months

The WHO (World Health Organization) indicated today that the immunity provided by vaccines against covid-19 extends for up to six months after the second applied dose, or the single dose, as in the case of Janssen.

“We have reviewed the data that exists, and most show that immunity lasts for up to six months,” WHO Director of Immunization, Kate O’Brien, said at a news conference.

The group that advises the agency on immunization issues today issued the conclusions of the data analysis carried out in the last two days, but pointed out that it is too early to comment on the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, and on the response of vaccines to the strain that had detection announced two weeks ago.

The immunization agents authorized by the WHO and by most national regulatory bodies offer “robust protection for at least six months against severe forms of the disease, although there is a certain decrease in severe conditions, especially in the elderly and people with comorbidities”, according to the president of the group, Alejandro Cravioto.

Because of this, the experts maintained the recommendation to only be offered booster doses to these groups, as well as to health professionals, in particular, if they received vaccines with inactivated viruses, technology used for the production of Coronavac and the immunizing agent produced by Sinopharm (which is not used in Brazil).

The group that supports the WHO decisions and recommendations believes that reserving the third doses for people with the largest discs would allow poor countries, where vaccination rates are very low, to receive the vaccines they need.

Flexibility in vaccination

In addition, the advisory committee strongly recommended that countries be flexible in planning the next phases of national vaccination campaigns, amid the detection of 4.1 million new cases and the record of 52,000 deaths worldwide, just last week .

This flexibility consists of being able to immunize people with the first dose of one vaccine, and the second of another, which would allow countries without immunization reserves to face the problems of distribution.

In addition, in several countries, up to four different vaccines are being used and combining them will prevent part of the batches from reaching the expiration date and being lost, according to O’Brien.

However, experts reaffirmed that, whenever possible, two doses of the same immunizing agent should be applied.