Who stays, who leaves: see the Bahia players who have a 2022 contract | bahia

With the drop in the Brazilian Championship confirmed, Bahia directs all attention to planning for the 2022 season. And among the goals outlined is the construction of the squad, under criticism after the turbulent 2021. The ge then surveyed the players who were under contract.
Gilberto has a contract with Bahia until the end of the season — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure
From Guto Ferreira’s starting lineup that ended Serie A, defender Luiz Otávio, left-back Matheus Bahia and midfielder Patrick de Lucca have a contract for the next season. Danilo Fernandes, Conti, Nino Paraíba, Edson, Rossi, Juninho Capixaba, Rodriguinho and Gilberto end their ties in December and have an undefined situation.
Bahia has also started the purchase of midfielder Indio Ramírez from Atlético Nacional. Tricolor has an agreement with the Colombian club and depends on confirmation of some income for the signing of the contract.
Players who have a contract for 2022
|Name
|Position
|End of contract
|Douglas Friedrich
|Goalkeeper
|December 2022
|Matthew Claus
|Goalkeeper
|December 2024
|Matheus Teixeira
|Goalkeeper
|December 2024
|Matheus Bahia
|left side
|December 2022
|Douglas Borel
|Right side
|December 2024
|Ligger
|Defender
|December 2022
|Ignatius
|Defender
|December 2022
|Everson
|Defender
|December 2022
|Gustavo Henrique
|Defender
|December 2024
|Luiz Otavio
|Defender
|December 2022
|Lucas Araújo
|steering wheel
|December 2023
|Patrick de Lucca
|steering wheel
|December 2022
|Luizão
|steering wheel
|December 2022
|Marco Antonio
|Sock
|February 2023
|Daniel
|Sock
|December 2023
|mugni
|Sock
|December 2022
|Eric Ramires
|Sock
|December 2022
|Saldanha
|Attacker
|December 2022
|clayson
|Attacker
|December 2022
|raí
|Attacker
|June 2022
|Rodallega
|Attacker
|July 2022
|Oscar Ruiz
|Attacker
|December 2023
|Marcelo Ryan
|Attacker
|December 2024
|Marcelo Cirino
|Attacker
|December 2023
If confirmed, the biggest loss will be the departure of striker Gilberto, after nearly four seasons. The center forward has a contract until the end of the year and said he would only deal with the matter after Serie A. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, on loan from Internacional, is without a contract at the end of the year.
There is also the question whether Bahia will be able to buy the defender Conti with Benfica. In November, president Guilherme Bellintani saw the player’s acquisition as a permanent challenge due to the amounts involved.
Players with contract near the end
|Player
|Position
|Contract valid until
|Danilo Fernandes
|Goalkeeper
|December
|Dennis Junior
|Goalkeeper
|December
|I count
|Defender
|December
|Lucas Fonseca
|Defender
|December
|Nino Paraíba
|Right side
|December
|Renan Guedes
|Right side
|December
|Juninho Capixaba
|left side
|December
|Edson
|steering wheel
|December
|Jonas
|steering wheel
|December
|pablo
|steering wheel
|December
|Raniele
|steering wheel
|December
|Ramirez
|Sock
|December
|rodriguinho
|Sock
|December
|thonny Anderson
|Sock
|December
|Rossi
|Attacker
|December
|Gilberto
|Attacker
|December
|Ronaldo
|Attacker
|December
Bahia will also need to define the situation of players returning from loan, such as goalkeeper Douglas and forward Clayson, who have a contract valid until December 2022. Marco Antônio returns on a high after gaining access to Serie A with Botafogo.