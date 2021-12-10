Who stays, who leaves: see the Bahia players who have a 2022 contract | bahia

Abhishek Pratap 19 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Who stays, who leaves: see the Bahia players who have a 2022 contract | bahia 0 Views

With the drop in the Brazilian Championship confirmed, Bahia directs all attention to planning for the 2022 season. And among the goals outlined is the construction of the squad, under criticism after the turbulent 2021. The ge then surveyed the players who were under contract.

+ See more news about Bahia
+ See the complete Brasileirão table

Gilberto has a contract with Bahia until the end of the season — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure

From Guto Ferreira’s starting lineup that ended Serie A, defender Luiz Otávio, left-back Matheus Bahia and midfielder Patrick de Lucca have a contract for the next season. Danilo Fernandes, Conti, Nino Paraíba, Edson, Rossi, Juninho Capixaba, Rodriguinho and Gilberto end their ties in December and have an undefined situation.

Bahia has also started the purchase of midfielder Indio Ramírez from Atlético Nacional. Tricolor has an agreement with the Colombian club and depends on confirmation of some income for the signing of the contract.

Players who have a contract for 2022

NamePositionEnd of contract
Douglas FriedrichGoalkeeperDecember 2022
Matthew ClausGoalkeeperDecember 2024
Matheus TeixeiraGoalkeeperDecember 2024
Matheus Bahialeft sideDecember 2022
Douglas BorelRight sideDecember 2024
LiggerDefenderDecember 2022
IgnatiusDefenderDecember 2022
EversonDefenderDecember 2022
Gustavo HenriqueDefenderDecember 2024
Luiz OtavioDefenderDecember 2022
Lucas Araújosteering wheelDecember 2023
Patrick de Luccasteering wheelDecember 2022
Luizãosteering wheelDecember 2022
Marco AntonioSockFebruary 2023
DanielSockDecember 2023
mugniSockDecember 2022
Eric RamiresSockDecember 2022
SaldanhaAttackerDecember 2022
claysonAttackerDecember 2022
raíAttackerJune 2022
RodallegaAttackerJuly 2022
Oscar RuizAttackerDecember 2023
Marcelo RyanAttackerDecember 2024
SaldanhaAttackerDecember 2022
Marcelo CirinoAttackerDecember 2023

If confirmed, the biggest loss will be the departure of striker Gilberto, after nearly four seasons. The center forward has a contract until the end of the year and said he would only deal with the matter after Serie A. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, on loan from Internacional, is without a contract at the end of the year.

There is also the question whether Bahia will be able to buy the defender Conti with Benfica. In November, president Guilherme Bellintani saw the player’s acquisition as a permanent challenge due to the amounts involved.

Players with contract near the end

PlayerPositionContract valid until
Danilo FernandesGoalkeeperDecember
Dennis JuniorGoalkeeperDecember
I countDefenderDecember
Lucas FonsecaDefenderDecember
Nino ParaíbaRight sideDecember
Renan GuedesRight sideDecember
Juninho Capixabaleft sideDecember
Edsonsteering wheelDecember
Jonassteering wheelDecember
pablosteering wheelDecember
Ranielesteering wheelDecember
RamirezSockDecember
rodriguinhoSockDecember
thonny AndersonSockDecember
RossiAttackerDecember
GilbertoAttackerDecember
RonaldoAttackerDecember

Bahia will also need to define the situation of players returning from loan, such as goalkeeper Douglas and forward Clayson, who have a contract valid until December 2022. Marco Antônio returns on a high after gaining access to Serie A with Botafogo.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bahia News / Sports / EC Bahia / Check the contractual status of each athlete in the Bahia squad

Photo: Enaldo Pinto / Ag. Haack / Bahia News After losing to Fortaleza by 2-1 …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved