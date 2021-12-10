Who was Aracy de Carvalho, the angel of Hamburg? · TV News

Aracy de Carvalho (1908-2011) lived for many years in the shadow of the success of her husband, writer Guimarães Rosa (1908-1967), but will have her story told in Passaporte para Liberdade. The Globo miniseries, which opens next Monday (20), will show in eight chapters how the “angel of Hamburg” helped to save dozens of Jews from Nazi concentration camps in World War II (1939-1945).

The plot will develop from the encounter of the polyglot, interpreted by Sophie Charlote, with the author of Grande Sertão: Veredas through the corridors of the Brazilian consulate in Hamburg. She had moved years earlier, in 1935, to Germany with her son under her arm after she divorced her first husband.

Rosa, who will be played by Rodrigo Lombardi, will have been summoned to occupy the position of deputy consul at the organ, quickly becoming interested in Aracy. She will soon reveal to the literate her scheme with her friend and accomplice Hardner (Stefan Weinert) to facilitate the escape of Jewish families to Brazil.

The production will personify the Nazis and their horrors through Thomas Zumbkle (Peter Ketnath), a captain in Adolft Hitler’s Schutzstaffel (Protection Troop, the SS, in German) (1889-1945). He will become obsessed with the character of Sophie Charlotte, putting the entire humanitarian plan at risk.

Passport to Liberdade was in Globo’s plans to attract the attention of the international market since 2019, but the station was forced to postpone the recordings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, the idea was just to restrict the participation of foreign actors due to border closures, but the continuation of the health crisis paralyzed the work as a whole.

Guimarães Rosa and Aracy in the Globo miniseries

real aracy behind the fiction

The Aracy that inspired Mário Teixeira’s miniseries also went by the surname of Moebius. She died in São Paulo, aged 102, as one of the few Brazilians to receive the title of Righteous Among the Nations – given by the state of Israel to people who risked their lives to save Jews from the Holocaust.

Aracy de Carvalho: Brazilian helped save dozens of Jews from the Holocaust (Photo: ARQSHOA/USP)

She is considered a hero, despite the controversies among historians for making fun of Carla Secreta, a document issued by the government of Getúlio Vargas (1882-1954) that prohibited the immigration of Jews to Brazil. At the time, the Brazilian president maintained close relations with the duce (leader, in Italian) Benito Mussolini (1883-1945).

Aracy mixed the documents of Jews among those of other foreigners, so that the consul of the time would approve them in noticing. She also did not identify passports with the letter “j”, a distinction imposed on those persecuted by the Nazi regime.

The intellectual also took a stand against the Military Dictatorship (1964-1885), helping to hide political enemies of the regime, such as the singer Geraldo Vandré. She later developed Alzheimer’s disease and died without remembering much of her actions.