Who was Aracy de Carvalho, the protagonist of ‘Passport to Freedom’? Know your story | TV & Famous

Aracy de Carvalho is a name that few in Brazil can know, but the story of this woman is worth telling. Central character of “ Passport to Freedom “, Globo’s new miniseries that debuts on 12/20, Aracy will be interpreted by Sophie Charlotte.

But after all, who was this Brazilian woman who did not seek the spotlight, but whose performance is recognized among important names in the history of World War II?

Starting with the part of the story that may be the best known, Aracy’s second husband was João Guimaraes Rosa, one of the greatest writers of Brazilian literature, who at the time was deputy consul in Hamburg, Germany. Author of “Grande Sertão: Veredas”, Guimarães Rosa dedicated this, his greatest novel, to her, the writer’s companion during the time of his greatest literary production. In “Passaporte para Liberdade”, Rodrigo Lombardi plays the role of the writer.

Protagonist of your own life

Born in Paraná, in the city of Rio Negro, on December 5, 1908, Aracy de Carvalho is the daughter of a German mother and a Brazilian father. Polyglot, he moved to Germany in 1935, after separating from his first marriage and with a small son, Eduardo Carvalho.

In Europe, she was the key character in the lives of many other people for whom she took the risk to save them during World War II. Brave and unhappy with the Nazi regime, Aracy was tireless in helping Jewish families to escape Germany.

As an employee of the Brazilian Consulate in Hamburg, but without any protection or even diplomatic immunity, she circumvented rules, facing the German and Brazilian governments, in order to be able to issue visas and help Jews immigrate and survive in the Americas. Aracy died in Brazil, aged 102, in 2011.

His inspiring struggle has gone down in world history and, for the first time, is portrayed in a miniseries. With his boldness and strength, he won the title of “Righteous Among the Nations”, instituted by the Holocaust Memorial, in Israel, in recognition of non-Jews who protected lives during the war. She is also honored at the Holocaust Museum in Washington.

The story of Aracy de Carvalho will be told in “Passport to Freedom”. Learn all about Globo’s eight-part miniseries, which opens on December 20th.