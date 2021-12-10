who will be entitled to receive from January?

The PIS/Pasep, which should have started its payment in July of this year, was postponed to 2022. It was a way that the government found to fund the BEM (Emergency Program for the Preservation of Employment and Income).

Those who have worked 30 days or 12 months in the base year and have received up to two minimum wages will be entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. The PIS is aimed at workers in the private sector and the Pasep is aimed at public servants.

The worker will receive the salary bonus of a current minimum wage or according to the length of time worked.

See who will receive the PIS/Pasep in January?

One of the main rules for receiving the salary bonus is to be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

The amount is paid according to the time worked during the current year, with a formal contract.

Workers with a formal contract withdraw their money at Caixa Econômica Federal and civil servants at Banco do Brasil. Using the Citizen card and password.

For people who do not have a Citizen Card, they will have access to the money by going to a Caixa branch, taking their Work Card and an official document with a photo.

Double payment

There is hope on the part of workers that next year the salary bonus will be paid in double, because the government should already be paying the base year 2020, however, this payment will only start in January 2022. base 2021, it is not yet known if it will be paid in the second half of next year or if it will stay for 2023.

See how much the worker should receive according to the time worked. Check out:

1 month of work: R$100;

2 months of work: R$ 200;

3 months of work: R$300;

4 months of work: R$ 400;

5 months of work: R$ 500;

6 months of work: R$600;

7 months of work: R$700;

8 months of work: R$ 800;

9 months of work: R$900;

10 months of work: R$1,000;

11 months of work: R$1,100;

12 months of work: BRL 1,200

Bearing in mind that these values ​​may change, as it is based on a forecast of an increase in the minimum wage. According to forecasts, the readjustment should be around R$ 1,200.