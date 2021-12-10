Why so many Silicon Valley giants have Indian executives | Technology

With his appointment, Agrawal joined the group of Indian-born technology experts who now lead some of the world’s most influential companies, headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley.

Satya Nadella of Microsoft; Sundar Pichai, from Alphabet/Google; and top directors at IBM, Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, VMWare and Vimeo — all of Indian descent.

Citizens of Indian origin constitute about 1% of the population of the United States. and 6% of workers in Silicon Valley, but they are highly represented, even disproportionately, in high command positions. Why does it happen?

“No other nation ‘trains’ as many citizens as gladiators as India does,” says R. Gopalakrishnan, former CEO of Tata Sons and one of the authors of The Made in India Manager (“The Manufactured Manager.” India”, in free translation). “From birth certificates to death certificates, through school enrollment and entry into the workforce, growing up in India prepares citizens to be natural-born managers.”

In other words, according to him, the competition and chaos make us “adaptive problem solvers”, which makes citizens often prioritize the professional side to the detriment of the personal.

The expert considers this to be an advantage in the North American culture of overwork. “And they are characteristic of top leaders anywhere in the world,” says Gopalakrishnan.

Indian-born Silicon Valley CEOs are also part of a minority group of four million people who are among the richest and most educated in the United States. About a million of them are scientists and engineers.

More than 70% of H-1B visas (work permits for foreigners) issued by the United States are usually granted to Indian software engineers, and 40% of all foreign-born engineers living in US cities like Seattle are from India .

“This is the result of a drastic change in US immigration policy in the 1960s,” according to the authors of The Other One Percent: Indians in America (“The Other One Percent: Indians in the United States,” in free translation), Sanjoy Chakravorty, Devesh Kapur and Nirvikar Singh.

Due to the civil rights movement, quotas for each nationality were replaced by preference for skills and family unification. Shortly thereafter, highly educated Indian citizens (first scientists, engineers and doctors; then overwhelmingly software programmers) began arriving in the US.

This pool of Indian immigrants “didn’t look like any other group of immigrants from any other country,” according to the authors.

The immigrants went through three types of selection: they were part of the privileged Indians, from superior castes, who were able to attend a renowned university. More than that, they belonged to a small portion that could pay for a master’s degree in the United States.

And finally, the visa system further limited quotas to people with specific skills, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and math, who satisfied “high-level job market needs” in the United States.

“They are the cream of the workers and are entering companies where the best reach the highest positions”, according to academic and technological entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa. “The networks they built [no Vale do Silício] they also provided an advantage: the idea was for them to help each other,” he adds.

Wadhwa points out that many of the Indian-born CEOs have also made their way into companies with their efforts.

And he believes this has given these executives a sense of humility that sets them apart from many founding CEOs who have been accused of being arrogant and overbearing.

The expert says men like Nadella and Pichai also provide a certain amount of care, thought, and a “kinder” culture that makes them ideal candidates for senior positions. His “discreet, no-frills leadership” is a big plus, says Saritha Rai, a journalist covering India’s tech industry for cable TV channel Bloomberg News.

India’s diverse society, with so many customs and languages, “provides [aos gerentes nascidos no país] the ability to navigate complex situations, particularly when it comes to growing organizations,” says multi-millionaire Indian-born entrepreneur Vinod Khosla, one of the founders of Sun Microsystems. “That, coupled with a ‘hard work ethic’ ‘, provides good preparation for them.”

There are also more obvious reasons. The fact that so many Indians speak English makes it easy for them to integrate into the diverse US technology industry.

And the emphasis placed by Indian education on math and science has created a thriving software industry by equipping its students with the necessary skills, which are further reinforced by the best engineering or business schools in the United States.

“In other words, the success achieved in the United States by Indian-born CEOs is based on uniting what works well in the United States — or at least used to work until the immigration restrictions imposed after 9/11 — with what it works well in India,” as economist Rupa Subramanya recently wrote in the US magazine Foreign Policy.

But experts question the future of this phenomenon.

The accumulation of applications for permanent residence in the United States (so-called “Green Cards”) and the increase in job opportunities in the Indian domestic market have reduced interest in pursuing a career abroad.

“The American dream is being replaced by the desire to create an emerging company based in India,” according to Saritha Rai.

The recent emergence of “unicorns” (companies worth more than $1 billion, or R$55 billion) in India suggests that major technology companies are beginning to emerge in the country. But analysts are of the opinion that it is too early to predict what the global impact of these companies will be.

“The ecosystem of emerging companies in India is relatively young. The models of successful Indians, both in the business field and in executive positions, have helped a lot, but the models to be followed take a long time to spread”, says Vinod Khosla.

But the role models to be followed, for the most part, remain men, as are nearly all Indian-born Silicon Valley CEOs. And experts say the rapid increase in those executives doesn’t provide enough reason to expect more diversity in this industry.