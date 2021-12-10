Will Douglas Costa go to Serie B? Grêmio vice-president plays the real thing about the player’s situation

Denis Abrahão spoke about the future of shirt 10 after confirming Grêmio’s relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

After Corinthians defeats Youth and consequently the confirmation of relegation to the second division, the vice president of football of the Guild, Denis Abrahão, was asked about the future of Douglas Costa.

The attacker, who was involved in a controversy regarding your marriage, on the eve of the decisive game, scored one of the goals in the victory this Thursday against Atlético-MG, in Porto Alegre.

In celebration, the player sent a ”bye” to the crowd and pointed to the number of his shirt.

”Douglas Costa has a contract with Grêmio. It is undeniable that he is a great player and today he has proven that once again. Too bad it doesn’t have continuity. This is not new, we know. He’s a talent as a football player, but if he’s in the plans, he has to see if he wants to stay with Grêmio and if Grêmio wants to stay with him. They are now on vacation and we’ll talk when they get back,” said the manager.

Douglas Costa works on loan until June 2022, when his contract with the youth, however there is an automatic renewal clause until 2023.

