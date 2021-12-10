Windows 11 now natively supports GPU decoding via DirectX 12

Intel and Nvidia already support feature, AMD forecasts release in 2022

DirectX 12 has a variety of applications in multimedia environments, especially games and video. When it comes to the latter, it already provides APIs for GPU-accelerated video decoding and processing. Microsoft is now introducing a new API for encoding video for DirectX 12 as well, and natively on Windows 11.

Essentially, the video encoding API allows video engines to make use of the GPU to perform video encoding according to the standards defined by DirectX 12. This means that independent developers can also use this feature in their applications. It is important to note that the Vulkan API already includes video encoding and decoding capabilities for H264 and H265 codecs.

Today, codecs supported by this API are H264 and HEVC. Microsoft recommended that developers consult support for each codec and their respective encoding tools first, because support also needs to be provided via the drive.



The Video Encoding API is included in Windows 11 by default and can also be used through the DirectX 12 Agility SDK (version 1.700.10-preview or later). The minimum hardware platform and driver version for vendors are defined below:

Provider Supported Platforms Minimum video driver version OMG Radeon RX 5000 series or higher

Ryzen 2xxxx series or higher In development – Forecast for first half of 2022 Intel Tiger Lake

ice lake

Alder Lake (from early 2022) v30.0.100.9955 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10xx and higher

GeForce RTX 20xx and above

RTX board

NVIDIA RTX v471.41

Source: Neowin