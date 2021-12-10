winning bet takes prize of BRL 39 million

A bet by Barueri, in São Paulo, hit the six dozen of contest 2436 of Mega-Sena and took the award of BRL 39.4 million drawn this Thursday, 09. Check the numbers:

05-15-28-32-38-54

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 65 bets hit the corner and won R$ 41,464.82 each. Another 4,285 bettors hit the court and pocketed R$898.55.

The next contest will be on Saturday 11. The prize is estimated at R$3 million.







Mega-Sena Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer / Public Photos

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the correct 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive competitions (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In special weeks, there are three drawings, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.