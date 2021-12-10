With a fortune estimated at R$ 7 billion, banker Cristina Junqueira is fond of Disney, ride toys and ‘Star Wars’

Cristina Junqueira woke up this Friday, the 10th, with assets valued at nearly R$7 billion. She is one of the founders of Nubank, which has become the third most valuable company in the country. Anyone who follows the 37-year-old executive on social media might even think that her bank account does not match her profile. There are “only” 178 thousand followers in a universe where instant celebrities, without great deeds, have millions. Unlike the new rich (read influencers and their derivatives), the banker goes against the ostentation of brands and heavenly travels. Ostentation for Cristina is her collection of ride-on toys and puzzles that unites her even more with her husband and two daughters, Alice and Bella, named after the Disney heroines, a destiny that Cris, as she is intimately called, loves since childhood.

The third daughter arrives in February 2022. She will be born in a wealthy house full of references to “Star Wars”, one of (if not the) Cristina’s favorite films. It’s not uncommon for her to share photos of the Lego boxes she buys to assemble themed on Darth Vader and his gang.

With a fortune estimated at R$7 billion, banker Cristina Junqueira is a Star Wars lover Photo: rep/ instagram

To get an idea of ​​how much Cristina’s heritage represents today, with what she has in her box, she could buy 20 million construction kits for the “Star Wars” empire. One of the few billionaires in the world to make a fortune of her own, Cristina was named one of the most important women in the world.

Her busy routine is interrupted by family weekends, when she prepares pancakes in the shape of Mickey. The production engineer born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, soon moved to Rio de Janeiro, where she was raised. She studied at the traditional Santo Inácio school, from which ministers of the economy and many bankers like her emerged, and went to college in São Paulo.

Discreet and pragmatic, Cristina has her recipes there so she doesn’t waste time. One of them is to use the same color of nail polish, the mkesmo necklace and the same makeup always for the sake of not wasting time and taking care of the double journey that you have, as well as a large part of women in Brazil. Only without the billions.