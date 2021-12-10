With a third fall, Grêmio just doesn’t overcome Vasco’s relegations among G-12 clubs; see ranking | brazilian series a

For the third time in its history, Grêmio is relegated to Series B of the Brazilian Championship. As in 1991 and 2004, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will have the goal of returning to the elite next year. Among the 12 biggest clubs in Brazil, the negative mark only does not surpass that of Vasco, who fell four times.
The gremista fall was decreed this Thursday, in the 38th round, even with a 4-3 victory against Atlético-MG. Tricolor needed to count on defeats by Bahia and Juventude to escape decay – the Bahian team even lost to Fortaleza, but Caxias do Sul overcame Corinthians and ensured its permanence in the elite.
The so-called G-12 of national football brings together the four main teams from São Paulo (Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo) and Rio (Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco), in addition to the two from Porto Alegre (Grêmio and Inter) and Belo Horizonte (Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro).
In 2021, the descents of Bahia, Chapecoense and Sport are also confirmed. The team from Pernambuco joined América-MG, Goiás, Vitória and Coritiba at the top of the ranking among all teams. These five clubs have already been relegated six times.
Relegation ranking for Serie B:
- América-MG (1993, 1998, 2001, 2011, 2016 and 2018)
- Coritiba (1989, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017 and 2020)
- Goiás (1982*, 1993, 1998, 2010, 2015 and 2020)
- Sport (1989, 2001, 2009, 2012, 2018 and 2021)
- Vitória (1982*, 1991, 2004, 2010, 2014 and 2018)
- Santa Cruz (1988, 1993, 2001, 2006 and 2016)
- Avaí (2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019)
- Bahia (1997, 2003, 2014 and 2021)
- Criciúma (1988, 1997, 2004 and 2014)
- Fortaleza (1983*, 1993, 2003 and 2006)
- Vasco (2008, 2013, 2015 and 2020)
- America-RN (1982*, 1998 and 2007)
- Athletico-PR (1989, 1993 and 2011)
- Botafogo (2002, 2014 and 2020)
- CSA (1982*, 1983* and 2019)
- Figueirense (2008, 2012 and 2016)
- Guild (1991, 2004 and 2021)
- Guarani (1989, 2004 and 2010)
- Joinville (1982*, 1983* and 2015)
- Nautical (1994, 2009 and 2013)
- Paraná (1999*, 2007 and 2018)
- Paysandu (1983*, 1995 and 2005)
- Ponte Preta (2006, 2013 and 2017)
- Portuguese (2002, 2008 and 2013)
- Atlético-GO (2012 and 2017)
- Botafogo-SP (1999* and 2001)
- Bragantino (1996* and 1998)
- Ceará (1993 and 2011)
- Chapecoense (2019 and 2021)
- Sports (1982* and 1993)
- Railroad-CE (1982* and 1983*)
- Fluminense (1996* and 1997)
- Range (1999* and 2002)
- Youth (1999* and 2007)
- Mixed (1982* and 1983*)
- Palm trees (2002 and 2012)
- São João Union (1995 and 1997)
- America-RJ (1988)
- Atlético-MG (2005)
- Bangu (1988)
- Brasilia (1983*)
- Brazilian (2005)
- Corinthians (2007)
- Cruise (2019)
- Galicia (1983*)
- Prudente Guild (2010)
- International (2016)
- International-SP (1990)
- Ipatinga (2008)
- Itabaiana (1982*)
- Juventus-SP (1983*)
- Motorcycle Club (1983*)
- National-AM (1982*)
- Remo (1994)
- Rio Branco-ES (1983*)
- River-PI (1982*)
- São Caetano (2006)
- São José-SP (1990)
- Santo André (2009)
- Taguatinga (1982*)
- Thirteen (1983*)
* The years 1982, 1983, 1996 and 1999 have specific relegation for the following reasons:
- In the 1982 and 1983 championships, teams eliminated in the first phase or in the repechage were relegated to the Silver Cup in the same season and played in the final stages of Serie B.
- In 1996, Fluminense and Bragantino were relegated in the field. The CBF, however, due to allegations of a bribery scheme involving the then president of the National Football Arbitration Commission, Ivens Mendes, annulled the duo’s fall.
- In 1999, Botafogo-SP, Gama, Juventude and Paraná were relegated in the field. At the time, the descent was defined by an average. Botafogo and Internacional won three and two points, respectively, which were originally from São Paulo. The decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice was due to the irregular squad, by the São Paulo team, of Sandro Hiroshi. With the new score, the average was affected. Gama, then, went to court and annulled the relegation, in the confusion that gave rise to the João Havelange Cup in 2000.