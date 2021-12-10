With América-MG and Fluminense, Pré-Libertadores already has 15 teams classified for 2022; see which | liberators

The end of the Brazilian Championship defined the country’s representatives in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América: Palmeiras (current champion); Athletico-PR (South American champion), Atlético-MG (Brazilian champion), Flamengo (runner-up), Fortaleza (4th place), Corinthians (5th place) and Bragantino (6th place) go straight into the group stage, while Fluminense (7th place) and América-MG (8th place) will have to play the previous phases of the tournament.

So far, 15 teams have already qualified for the Pre-Libertadores, leaving only four more spots that have not yet been defined, two from Colombia and two from Bolivia. Carrasco do Fluminense in the quarterfinals in 2021, Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, is one of those who lost the direct spot in the group stage and will have to debut earlier in the competition.

Who is already in Pre-Libertadores?

America-MG

Fluminense

Students (Argentina)

Barcelona de Guayaquil (Ecuador)

Catholic University (Ecuador)

Olympia (Paraguay)

Guaraní (Paraguay)

Audax Italian (Chile)

Everton (Chile)

University (Peru)

Universidad César Vallejo (Peru)

Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay)

Plaza Colonia (Uruguay)

Deportivo Lara (Venezuela)

Monagas (Venezuela)

Pre-Libertadores is divided into three knockout stages. In the first, which will be in the weeks of February 9th and 16th, only Barcelona de Guayaquil, Olimpia, Universidad César Vallejo, Montevideo City Torque, Deportivo Lara and the last classified from Bolivia will play, which has not yet been defined. Confrontations are defined by drawing lots, and only three advance. Whoever is eliminated will not go to the Copa Sudamericana.

This is where the two Brazilians (América-MG and Fluminense) and Estudiantes, Audax Italiano, Everton, Universidad Católica-EQU, Guaraní, Universitario, Plaza Colonia and Monagas come in, as well as two Colombians and a Bolivian who are not yet defined. They join the three classifieds from the first phase for new knockout matches, defined in advance by drawing lots, in the weeks of February 23rd and March 2nd. Eight advance, and whoever is eliminated will not go to the Copa Sudamericana.

The eight classified in the second phase face each other, with clashes previously defined by draw, in the weeks of 9th and 16th of March, to define the four that advance to the group stage. The four eliminated go to the Copa Sudamericana.