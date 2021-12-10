With embezzlement, Ceni calls Gabriel and Juan against América-MG – 12/09/2021

São Paulo visit América-MG tonight (9), at Independência, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship, for the confrontation that could put at stake a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.

For the match in Belo Horizonte, Tricolor Paulista will have the absence of Arboleda, Liziero and Luciano, suspended, and Gabriel Sara, Galeano, William and Miranda, injured. Nestor, Benítez and Pablo, all three with flu, were cut at the last minute.

Thus, the main innovations of coach Rogério Ceni are Gabriel in midfield, and, in attack, the young Juan. The team will go to the field with Tiago Volpi; Diego Costa, Bruno Alves and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel, Igor Gomes and Marquinhos; Juan, Rigoni and Calleri.

The visitors’ reserve bank has Lucas Perri, Thiago Couto, Orejuela, Wellington, Luan, Talles Costa, Rafael Silva, Vitor Bueno and Marquinhos.

Marquinhos Santos’ team will have Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and João Paulo; Zé Ricardo, Juninho and Alê; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Zárate.

The team’s substitutes are Jori, Diego Ferreira, Anderson, Alan Ruschel, Ribamar, Rodolfo, Fabrício Daniel, Chrigor, Carlos Alberto, Juninho Valoura, Marcelo Toscano and Geovane.

The two teams have chances to finish the competition with a spot in the preliminary round of the 2022 Libertadores. With 50 points and in eighth place, Coelho is dependent on himself, needing a victory.

The Tricolor, in 13th place, with 48 points, must win and count on the stumbling of four other teams to qualify for the continental competition.