With exclusive products, Sam’s Club opens third store: know where it is

Sam’s Club, the only shopping club in Brazil, opens this Thursday, the 9th, its third store in Curitiba. Located on Avenida Comendador Franco, on Avenida das Torres, the unit opens its doors with a wide variety of exclusive items, imported and everyday products, with differentiated and economical packaging.

The new unit has around five thousand items, including exclusive and imported products from the food, beverage, grocery, hygiene and personal care, cleaning, candy, textile, decoration, and technology sectors, among others.

Photo: Rafael Torquato / Band B

The shopping club will feature a gallery space with 17 stores, which will include several service options such as a gym, restaurants and cafes, for example. With a sales area of ​​six thousand square meters, 15 boxes and more than 270 parking spaces, the new Sam’s is responsible for generating more than 100 direct jobs in the region.

Among the services offered, the club has a butcher shop that has several special cuts and a cellar with national and imported wines, in addition to a special line of spirits. The store also has a wide variety of products for the consumer’s day-to-day life and the format’s partners also have a series of benefits, such as discounts at parks, hotels, gas stations, concerts, among others.

Photo: Rafael Torquato / Band B

“We work to offer a differentiated shopping experience to our members”, says Marcos Ambrosano, executive director of Sam’s Club. “For this, we gather in our stores a wide variety of imported, exclusive and day-to-day products with economical packaging, which bring a great advantage for both individual and corporate customers”, explains the executive.

With more than two million members in Brazil, Sam’s Club operates with the highest health safety standards adopted by the company since the beginning of the pandemic as a way to protect employees and customers against the new coronavirus. Among the measures adopted are the installation of acrylic plates in the cashiers, alcohol gel displays at various points in the store, reinforcement in the cleaning of carts, disinfection of the unit, temperature measurement, among other precautions.

To become a member and take advantage of these and other advantages, simply access the website https://sejasocio.samsclub.com.br/ and register by paying an annual fee of R$75.00. If the customer prefers, registration can also be done directly at Sam’s Club units.

Sam’s Club Towers

Address: Av. Comendador Franco, 3449 – Torres – PR, 81530-434

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, and Sundays, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

About Sam’s Club



With 42 stores in Brazil, Sam’s Club, operated in Brazil by the BIG Group, has a unique format in the country. Its mission is to constantly offer news and experiences that make people want to come back. It offers members, through a team of specialized professionals, products from all over the world, exclusive and everyday with economical packages that generate a high cost-benefit ratio. In order to have access to the benefits offered by Sam’s Club, the client, whether natural or legal, must become a member. The annual fee, R$75.00, is quickly offset by the economy of scale that the club offers. More information about Sam’s Club at www.samsclub.com.br.

About BIG Group



The Big Group, formerly Walmart Brasil, currently operates with 399 units and around 50 thousand employees in 18 Brazilian states, in addition to the Federal District. There are 7 brands including hypermarkets (BIG and BIG Bompreço), supermarkets (Super Bompreço and Nacional), wholesale (Maxxi Atacado), shopping club (Sam’s Club) and neighborhood stores (TodoDia), in addition to gas stations.