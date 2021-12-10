With goals from Ademir, América-MG beat São Paulo and qualified for the first stage of the Libertadores

América-MG beat São Paulo last Thursday night (9th) by 1-0, at Independência, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship, with goals from Ademir, in the second half of the match.

The result made Coelho qualify for the first round of the Libertadores, placing eighth, with 53 points. Tricolor finished the Brasileirão in 14th position, with 48 points.

AMERICA-MG STARTS AT THE TOP AND CREATES TWO GOOD CHANCES

`The match started with América-MG looking for more attacking and having good opportunities. The first was after just three minutes. Cavichioli launched for Ademir in attack. He set off at speed, passed Gabriel, invaded the area, but was stopped by the Uruguayan at the time of the kick.

At eight minutes, another Rabbit arrival. Ademir advanced with speed on the right, reached the end line and passed to Juninho, who took a risk at the angle. Volpi flew the ball and saved São Paulo.

GAME COOLS IN BEAUTIFUL HORIZONTE

​After the better start of América-MG, São Paulo managed to fit the marking, but the construction of the plays still needed to be fixed. At 31, Calleri received it in the right half, advanced until close to the area and took a risk. The ball slipped into Zé Ricardo and went out.

Two minutes later, it was America-MG’s turn to scare. Ademir received a pass at the entrance to the area, but missed the target. Soon after, the attacker had another chance to score, but the ball went out.

AMÉRICA-MG HAS A GOAL DISCONTINUED AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF

Before the break, Coelho opened the scoring, but the goal was disallowed. At 47, Alê raised the ball to the area, and Ricardo Silva went up alone, heading into the right corner of the goal. But the referee called off the defender.

São Paulo had one last chance in the 49th minute. Reinaldo took the free kick into the area, the defense moved away and Rigoni took the rebound, cleared the mark and took a risk, but the ball went over Cavichioli’s goal.

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

Ademir was highlighted in the victory (Photo: Divulgation / Twitter America MG)

AMERICA-MG LOSES GOOD CHANCE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SECOND TIME

​`The final stage started with the Minas Gerais team pressing. At six minutes, Zárate launched Ademir in attack. The fast striker won in Léo’s race, went right in Volpi’s face, but sent the ball to the right of the goal.

Two minutes later, São Paulo responded. Reinaldo received it on the left, launched Calleri, who played first for Juan, who arrived kicking. With a cart, Zé Ricardo prevented the kick, stopping the São Paulo forward.

ADEMIR APPEARS AND MARKS TWICE IN FOUR MINUTES

The forward from América-MG was inspired and managed to open the scoring for Coelho. At 12, Juninho threw the ball into the penalty area. Felipe Azevedo dominated, playing with his back to Ademir, who sent the right corner from Volpi, to put the Minas Gerais team ahead.

The goal encouraged América-MG, who reached the second goal in 16 minutes. Juninho received it in the right half, and threw a good ball to Ademir, who cleared Tiago Volpi and sent it to the back of the goal, increasing Coelho’s advantage at Independência.

SÃO PAULO DOESN’T CREATE AND AMERICA-MG ALMOST MAKES THE THIRD

Even behind the scoreboard, São Paulo did not show any power of reaction and América-MG took the opportunity to create chances. At 48, Fabrício Daniel scored, received it at the entrance to the area and sent a blow to the right corner. The ball hit the crossbar, after Volpi’s deflection and went out to the end line.

Three minutes later, Marcelo Toscano received a pass at the entrance to the area and sent it to the right corner. Volpi flew the ball and saved São Paulo.

End of game and vacancy in the first phase of Libertadores for América-MG.

AMERICA-MG 2 X 0 SÃO PAULO

Local: Independence, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date/Time: 12/09/2021, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN)

Goals: Ademir (1-0) (12’/2ºT), Ademir (2-0) (16’/2ºT)

Yellow Cards: Ricardo Silva, Zé Ricardo (AME), Diego Costa, Igor Vinícius (SAO)

Red Cards:

Public and Income:



AMERICA-MG

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Bauermann and João Paulo (Alan Ruschel, at 30’/2ºT), Juninho, Zé Ricardo (Juninho Valoura, at 38’/2ºT), Ademir, Alê (Anderson Jesus, at 49’/2ºT) and Felipe Azevedo (Fabrício, at 31’/2ºT); Zárate (Marcelo Toscano, 38’/2ºT). Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

SÃO PAULO

Volpi; Diego Costa (Marquinhos, at 20’/2nd T), Bruno Alves and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel, Igor Gomes, Rigoni and Reinaldo (Welington, at 20’/2ºT); Calleri and Juan (Vitor Bueno, at 20’/2ºT). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.