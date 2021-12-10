with Inter and Flu on the heels, Felipe Melo is expected to sign with new club on Monday

The 38-year-old pitbull had been airing in Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro, but seems to have already decided where to play in 2022

Felipe Melo is expected to sign with his possible new club next Monday (13). The 38-year-old pitbull had been aired at Internacional and Fluminense, but seems to have already decided where he will play in 2022. According to information published this Friday (10), the salary bases and contract time were agreed.

As found by journalist José Ilan, the midfielder has a proposal from Flu to receive R$ 600 thousand/month – the money that would be spent to have Daniel Alves in the cast, in addition to a two-season contract. At Inter, according to journalist Vagner Martins, the captain would have received an offer at around R$ 450,000/month.

After undergoing medical examinations in Rio de Janeiro, F. Melo came closer to signing with Tricolor das Laranjeiras. In line with what was echoed by Bolavip Brasil earlier, the player “should be the first” to be announced by the Rio de Janeiro club aiming to compete in the next edition of Conmebol Libertadores.

There is a deadline for the athlete to be officially announced by Tricolor. The high dome awaits the medallion at the beginning of next week, when the bond will be sealed and the former Palmeiras will get to know CT Carlos Castilho with more peace of mind. Before, he will receive honors at Alviverde, mainly for the five titles he won in his time at the Soccer Academy.

By Alviverde, Felipe won the following titles: Brasileirão (2018), Copa do Brasil (2020), Libertadores (2020 and 2021) and Campeonato Paulista (2020). Victorious on the São Paulo team, he spent five years defending the colors of the São Paulo club. Shot in world football, he has already played for Fluzão’s arch-rivals, Flamengo.