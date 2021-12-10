With the fall of Bahia, Nordeste will have two teams in Serie A and six in Serie B – 12/10/2021

The game between Fortaleza and Bahia ended in a bittersweet way for northeastern football. At the Castelão Arena party, perhaps the most beautiful of the last round of the Brasileirão, the home team celebrated by finishing the championship in the G4, the best position by a team in the Northeast since the beginning of the points-running era, in 2003. For the team defeated, relegation to Serie B.

This is the lowest number of representatives since 2015, when only Sport was in the elite of the tournament. In 2021, however, Leão da Ilha is another northeastern player to say goodbye to the elite of Brazilian football. Now, only Fortaleza (classified to Copa Libertadores) and Ceará (classified to Copa Sudamericana) will represent the region in the next edition of the Nacional.

The blow was also felt in Serie B, with the falls of Vitória and Confiança, in addition to no access – CSA and CRB, both from Alagoas, fought until the last round, but failed. There will be six representatives in the second division: Bahia, CSA, CRB, Náutico, Sampaio Corrêa and Sport.

Since 2018, the Northeast had four clubs in Serie A. Ceará (up in 2017) and Bahia (up in 2016, down in 2021) have remained together in all years, while Fortaleza (up in 2018), CSA (up in 2018) , fell in 2019), Vitória (up in 2015, down in 2018) and Sport (up in 2013 and 2019, down in 2018 and 2021) were divided into the elite.

The States of Bahia and Pernambuco were the ones that suffered the most in 2021, taking into account all divisions of the Brazilian Championship. In Series B, Vitória fell and Náutico did not rise; in C, Jacuipense and Santa Cruz were relegated and in D, Atlético Alagoinhas, Bahia de Feira, Juazeirense, Central and Retro did not gain access.

Among the divisions with 20 clubs, the largest number of teams in the region will now be in Serie C, with nine: ABC, Altos, Atlético Cearense, Botafogo-PB, Campinense, Confiança, Ferroviário, Floresta and Vitória. Serie D, disputed with 64 teams, will have 22 northeastern teams.