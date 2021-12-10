Without clothes, Mariana Rios covers herself with just a flower and for everything

Singer Mariana Rios appeared totally naked on record and drew attention by covering herself with a flower

The singer Mariana Rios (36) stopped everything with one more bold click!

This Thursday, 09, the artist shared a photo of a photo shoot without clothes and drew attention by showing her naked curves in a dazzling way.

Covering herself with just a flower, Mariana Rios displayed her beauty and took advantage of the record to publish one of her reflections with internet users.

“I don’t know what’s right. I don’t know what’s wrong. Or rather, sometimes I even know. I just don’t want to live thinking I always have to get it right, Much less always please. I want to keep dreaming. Living and transforming. With the time… I don’t want to follow a plan. I want to be surprised”, he wrote.

And said more: “I want a simpler look, That invades the soul as it has never been invaded before. I want everything I never thought existed. I want the truth, the passion that unsettles, The gaze that awakens and turns the soul. But I don’t want the control of everything. I want more lightness. More love. More time. More me. I left only what belongs to her on the surface. After all, you don’t get half-deliveries here.”.

In the comments, followers were amazed by the photo of the famous woman. “beautiful”, praised the fans. “I fell in love”, said others.

Also in recent weeks, Mariana Rios impressed when she showed the decoration of her mansion’s Christmas tree. The artist was also delighted to show her mother on the social network.

Check out the nude photo of Mariana Rios:





Last accessed: 10 Dec 2021 – 00:12:04 (406040).