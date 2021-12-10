Woman sleeps cuddled with guinea pig and wakes up without bangs in the United States – World

Gara Sullivan’s hair was part of the chewed bangs fur Guinea pig in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. After sleeping cuddled with the animal, a female named Dixie, she was surprised to wake up and find that she was missing the hair part.

The woman reported what happened in a video posted on a social network, which has surpassed more than 1.5 million likes. In the publication, she explains that she arrived home drunk, after a Thanksgiving dinner, and decided to sleep on the floor, hugged dixie. When he woke up, he realized he had a new haircut.

“I went into the living room and my hair was there on the floor,” he told Kennedy News and Media. “[Dixie] she didn’t even swallow—she just left them there. I didn’t feel anything, I was totally exhausted. It was the night before Thanksgiving and I drank a lot,” he recalled.

Sullivan still has two other guinea pigs and he said he usually keeps them locked up because chew things it is a common animal habit. Even after the chewed-up bangs episode, she considers Dixie to be the calmest of the bunch. “She sleeps a lot and doesn’t bite me. My other two are mean and won’t hesitate to bite you. Dixie is very cold – she only likes human hair!