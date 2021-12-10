XP buys start-up slice and enters mortgage market

RIO — XP decided to establish its flag in the real estate credit segment. The company announced this Thursday that it will be a partner of Direcional Engenharia at Direto, a real estate credit start-up created by the Minas Gerais developer. According to the agreement, whose value was not disclosed, XP will have 49.9% of the capital of the start-up.

Home equity: Loans that have real estate as collateral exceed R$12 billion this year. Understand the advantages

Direto operates in loans for the acquisition of new and used properties, in addition to working with real estate collateral, known as home equity and in the purchase of portfolios of receivables to free up working capital for builders and developers.

“This deal (agreement) marks XP’s entry into the mortgage loan market, offering innovative financial products for this sector and that have total synergy with our customer base”, highlights José Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP, in a note.

Capital column:Quinto Floor buys a start-up that allows renting without a guarantor, in its 3rd acquisition in the year

The partnership will allow XP to expand its potential range of customers, while Direto will receive help in structuring its financing for the real estate market and in the development of technological strategies and tools for the relationship and service journey to customers.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

One day after the inauguration of the statue, protesters from SP Invisível held a barbecue for homeless people in front of the sculpture Photo: Divulgação / SP Invisível On Wednesday (17), a group of protesters put up posters on the sculpture with the word “hunger” Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Golden statue of a bull, installed last Tuesday (16) in front of the B3 building in São Paulo, dawned with graffiti on this Thursday (18) Photo: RONALDO SILVA / FUTURA PRESS / Agência O Globo It is the second day in a row that the golden bull installed in front of the headquarters of B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, has been the target of some kind of intervention by social movements. Photo: Reproduction / Twitter The action was authored by the collective “Juntos”, which painted the bull with the words “Taxar os Ricos”. Movement contests the “existence of billionaires while the people live in search of beef bones and chicken carcasses”, drawing attention to social inequality Photo: RENATO S. CERQUEIRA / FUTURA PRESS / Agência O Globo Statue was inaugurated on Tuesday (16), in downtown São Paulo. The Golden Bull, according to the Brazilian Stock Exchange, is a “homage to the strength and courage of the Brazilian” Photo: Divulgação / B3 Replica of the Bull of Wall Street, located in the financial district of New York, was installed in the central area of ​​the capital of São Paulo. Because it is golden, the Brazilian version was named the Golden Bull, while the original is bronze Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Golden statue of a bull weighs a ton, is five meters long and three meters high. Sculpture was funded by B3 in partnership with economist and financial educator Pablo Spyer. Value was not disclosed Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

Expansion of the product offer

For the Nord Research analyst, Fabiano Vaz, the purchase of Direto’s stake is in line with XP’s strategy to advance in banking services and increase its competition against traditional institutions in the financial sector.

— First, they started with a credit card, then with a digital account, and now, moving more towards mortgage credit. Their intention is not to become a bank, but the acquisition is yet another avenue for assets under their custody to continue growing.

Insper’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship professor, Marcelo Nakagawa, also points out that the purchase of a share in Direto is another step in XP’s quest to bring together various financial solutions under its umbrella.

— And as it (XP) has a very good distribution capacity, it ends up having a capillarity to distribute these products, not only digitally, but also with its representatives.

home equity advance

In the specific case of home equity, Nakagawa also sees advantages for both parties, as this instrument still has bureaucracy in traditional institutions and needs a lot of liquidity, something that XP can offer.

Despite being a type of credit, home equity is still little known in the market.

According to the professor at Insper, with a scenario of higher basic interest rates, home equity can become more attractive as it has more competitive rates precisely because of the use of the property as collateral.

Ouro Preto Investimentos analyst Bruno Komura recalls that Direto is already facing several competitors in the home equity sector, such as Creditas, which partnered with Nubank and Cashme, which also belongs to Cyrela.

— It can be a good investment for both parties because it combines Direcional’s expertise in civil construction with access to XP’s financing. In this case, Direcional would do all the analysis of the real estate credit, while XP would make this credit competitive in relation to competitors. XP has access to cheap financing and is able to raise funds in the market at a better rate than Direcional.

BRL 3 billion in real estate launches

Direcional launched R$3.1 billion in properties in the 12-month period ended in September. The company closed the third quarter of 2021 with net income of R$ 47.184 million, an amount 65.2% higher than in the same period in 2020.

Own home at a click:Fintechs speed up mortgage loans and reduce bureaucracy

“Our intention is to maximize financing opportunities that the market already offers, but on a new scale and capacity of relationship with customers that XP’s technology and distribution network can provide”, says Ricardo Couto, executive at Direto, in a statement

And it’s not just XP that became interested in the mortgage lending platform market. The digital bank ModalMais bought a stake in fintech Keycash, which also specializes in home equity.

The purchase of participation by XP still depends on the approval of the Economic Administration Council (Cade).