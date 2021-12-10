XP buys start-up slice and enters mortgage market

RIO — XP decided to establish its flag in the real estate credit segment. The company announced this Thursday that it will be a partner of Direcional Engenharia at Direto, a real estate credit start-up created by the Minas Gerais developer. According to the agreement, whose value was not disclosed, XP will have 49.9% of the capital of the start-up.
Home equity: Loans that have real estate as collateral exceed R$12 billion this year. Understand the advantages
Direto operates in loans for the acquisition of new and used properties, in addition to working with real estate collateral, known as home equity and in the purchase of portfolios of receivables to free up working capital for builders and developers.
“This deal (agreement) marks XP’s entry into the mortgage loan market, offering innovative financial products for this sector and that have total synergy with our customer base”, highlights José Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP, in a note.
Capital column:Quinto Floor buys a start-up that allows renting without a guarantor, in its 3rd acquisition in the year
The partnership will allow XP to expand its potential range of customers, while Direto will receive help in structuring its financing for the real estate market and in the development of technological strategies and tools for the relationship and service journey to customers.
Expansion of the product offer
For the Nord Research analyst, Fabiano Vaz, the purchase of Direto’s stake is in line with XP’s strategy to advance in banking services and increase its competition against traditional institutions in the financial sector.
— First, they started with a credit card, then with a digital account, and now, moving more towards mortgage credit. Their intention is not to become a bank, but the acquisition is yet another avenue for assets under their custody to continue growing.
Insper’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship professor, Marcelo Nakagawa, also points out that the purchase of a share in Direto is another step in XP’s quest to bring together various financial solutions under its umbrella.
— And as it (XP) has a very good distribution capacity, it ends up having a capillarity to distribute these products, not only digitally, but also with its representatives.
home equity advance
In the specific case of home equity, Nakagawa also sees advantages for both parties, as this instrument still has bureaucracy in traditional institutions and needs a lot of liquidity, something that XP can offer.
Despite being a type of credit, home equity is still little known in the market.
According to the professor at Insper, with a scenario of higher basic interest rates, home equity can become more attractive as it has more competitive rates precisely because of the use of the property as collateral.
Ouro Preto Investimentos analyst Bruno Komura recalls that Direto is already facing several competitors in the home equity sector, such as Creditas, which partnered with Nubank and Cashme, which also belongs to Cyrela.
— It can be a good investment for both parties because it combines Direcional’s expertise in civil construction with access to XP’s financing. In this case, Direcional would do all the analysis of the real estate credit, while XP would make this credit competitive in relation to competitors. XP has access to cheap financing and is able to raise funds in the market at a better rate than Direcional.
BRL 3 billion in real estate launches
Direcional launched R$3.1 billion in properties in the 12-month period ended in September. The company closed the third quarter of 2021 with net income of R$ 47.184 million, an amount 65.2% higher than in the same period in 2020.
Own home at a click:Fintechs speed up mortgage loans and reduce bureaucracy
“Our intention is to maximize financing opportunities that the market already offers, but on a new scale and capacity of relationship with customers that XP’s technology and distribution network can provide”, says Ricardo Couto, executive at Direto, in a statement
And it’s not just XP that became interested in the mortgage lending platform market. The digital bank ModalMais bought a stake in fintech Keycash, which also specializes in home equity.
The purchase of participation by XP still depends on the approval of the Economic Administration Council (Cade).