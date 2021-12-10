XP buys start-up slice and enters mortgage market

RIO — XP decided to establish its flag in the real estate credit segment. The company announced this Thursday that it will be a partner of Direcional Engenharia at Direto, a real estate credit start-up created by the Minas Gerais developer. According to the agreement, whose value was not disclosed, XP will have 49.9% of the capital of the start-up.
Direto operates in loans for the acquisition of new and used properties, in addition to working with real estate collateral, known as home equity and in the purchase of portfolios of receivables to free up working capital for builders and developers.
“This deal (agreement) marks XP’s entry into the mortgage loan market, offering innovative financial products for this sector and that have total synergy with our customer base”, highlights José Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP, in a note.
The partnership will allow XP to expand its potential range of customers, while Direto will receive help in structuring its financing for the real estate market and in the development of technological strategies and tools for the relationship and service journey to customers.
BRL 3 billion in real estate launches
Direcional launched R$3.1 billion in properties in the 12-month period ended in September. The company closed the third quarter of 2021 with net income of R$ 47.184 million, an amount 65.2% higher than in the same period in 2020.
“Our intention is to maximize financing opportunities that the market already offers, but on a new scale and capacity of relationship with customers that XP’s technology and distribution network can provide”, says Ricardo Couto, executive at Direto, in a statement
And it’s not just XP that became interested in the mortgage lending platform market. The digital bank ModalMais bought a stake in fintech Keycash, which also specializes in home equity.
The purchase of participation by XP still depends on the approval of the Economic Administration Council (Cade).