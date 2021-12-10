Xuxa at the Multishow Award showed that whoever was queen never loses her majesty

Although eternally associated with the title, Xuxa Meneghel she hasn’t been Queen of the Shorty for ages. Today’s children are barely aware of the fascination that the presenter exerted on the little ones of the 1980s and 1990s. Or even the importance of projects for kids in preschool, like Só Para Baixinhos, at the beginning of this century. But the Multishow Awards last Wednesday (8) showed that Xu has not lost his majesty.

The repercussion of her presence at the event, with the right to Xou da Xuxa’s 1992 season ship and the redesigned look of A Princesa Xuxa and the Trapalhões, a 1989 film, attested to the Queen’s reinvention. After passing through the retrograde Record, which only served to tune it with live programs, Xu returned to walking at the pace of his fans and followers. This includes all the flags that he has always defended, today with more vehemence – even the classic Rainbow has gained a new context, as the title refers to the flag of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Xuxa’s new moment also involves a review of her controversies. The documentary about her life and work, directed by Pedro Bial and produced by Endemol and Globoplay, has already yielded reunions with Marlene Mattos, a businesswoman who, with an iron hand, catapulted her work, and Marcelo Ribeiro, with whom she starred in a daring scene – which he tried to hide for years – in the film Amor, Estranho Amor (1982).

It is evident that this proximity to Grupo Globo, via Multishow, Globoplay and Canal VIVA – which should have editions of ‘Xou’ next year – awakens the public’s desire for a constant presence on open TV. There are currently no projects for her in this regard. It should be noted that Xu’s greatness is uncomfortable. Her own, which has always been a window for the many stones of the press and imbeciles, may now prefer to work for those who have always admired her. The fact is that the Queen, today of the Altinhos, remains majestic.

O GNT will be exhibiting, from the next 14th, the documentary series The Spice Girls Revolution. The three episodes of the Channel 4 production, from the United Kingdom, always air at 23:30, between Tuesday and Thursday (16). Fans of Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham will check out stories about the band’s formation, worldwide success and behind-the-scenes success, with misogyny, stress, eating disorders and press scandals for a society avid for details of the intimate lives of its stars.

20 years ago, Globo rescued Love story (2001) in Worth seeing again. The classic by Manoel Carlos leveraged the track’s audience, with the impulse of its predecessor A Gata Comeu (1985), after successive unsuccessful reruns. Like all soap operas already aired on Canal VIVA, Helena (Regina Duarte) and Joyce (Carla Marins) appears in Globoplay’s plans, but there is still no scheduled date for availability. Also a good choice for the special editions schedule, which today houses O Cravo ea Rosa (2000).