Young man who accuses Cuiabá players of aggression, attempted suicide

Rafael Gava (left) is accused of assaulting the young woman, while Clayson (right) confessed to participating in the episode and was dismissed from Cuiabá (Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

THE 22 year old who denounced the players Clayson and Rafael Gava, both from Cuiabá, reported in the police report registered with the Civil Police of Mato Grosso that she tried to take her own life after being assaulted.

According to information from the BO, the dancer says that she was at the motel, near the nightclub where she worked, accompanied by Clayson, Gava, as well as a third man and two women.

Read too:

At one point, there was a disagreement and Rafael would have broken a bottle and physically assaulted her. In videos recorded by the victim herself, she shows the bruises caused by the attacks, while still at the motel door.

On social networks, the player denied the accusations.

According to the police record, after being assaulted, she took an Uber and went to a hotel, near the nightclub where she works.

In the hotel room, the dancer took prescription pills and cut her own neck with a bottle. She was rescued by a team from Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) and transferred to the Hospital Municipal de Cuiabá.

In the record of the occurrence made by the Civil Police, and obtained by the Yahoo! Sports, Rafael Gava’s name appears as “suspect” of consummate bodily harm. Clayson is not named by name in the BO.

Clayson is dismissed from Cuiabá after confession

Cuiabá communicated the termination of contract with Clayson, on the afternoon of Thursday (9), after the athlete confessed to involvement in the episode.

With regard to Gava, cited by the victim as the author of the attacks, Cuiabá stated that it is awaiting investigations to decide the athlete’s future.

Clayson belongs to Bahia and was on loan to Cuiabá. The striker will return to the Bahian club and will not even face Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship.

Keep reading

What does Rafael Gava say?

Rafael Gava spoke on his Instagram profile this Thursday night (9). According to the player, he had no connection with the episode of bodily injury to a young woman and says he was at home with family members, as the club’s note points out.

“I clarify that I am expressly against any and all violence and harassment, especially against women. Finally, I emphasize that my commitment and focus at this moment is solely and exclusively to keep Cuiabá EC in the A series of the Brazilian Championship”, he said.

Gava still remains on the team. Clayson, as reported by Cuiabá Esporte Clube, was fired and should not take the field against Santos, this Thursday (9).

See below the full note of Cuiabá

The Cuiabá Esporte Clube informs that it became aware yesterday of the existence of a police report in which athletes Clayson and Rafael Gava are accused of bodily harm to a young woman.

When confronting the players, the direction heard the confession of Clayson’s participation in the lamentable episode. Rafael Gava, on the other hand, had his version of being at home with family members confirmed by his colleague.

Cuiabá deeply regrets what happened and has already informed Clayson that his conduct outside the field is unacceptable and that he will terminate his relationship immediately. The athlete, who belongs to EC Bahia, was excluded yesterday from the group that faces Santos today, in Vila Belmiro, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship.

Regarding the athlete Rafael Gava, Cuiabá will await the conclusion of the investigations to decide what action will be taken.

The Mato Grosso club publicly reaffirms its repudiation of any and all forms of violence and harassment, especially against women, and will contribute to ascertaining the facts and responsibilities.