Young woman who ripped out her mother’s heart still alive is hospitalized in Moldova | World

reproduction Young woman who tore out her mother’s heart while still alive is hospitalized in Moldova

Student Anna Leikovic – accused of murdering her mother, Praskovya Leikovic, cutting her heart out with a knife while she was still alive – has been declared by Moldovan justice “not responsible for her actions” and will therefore undergo an internment in a psychiatric clinic.

According to the prosecution, after ripping out her mother’s heart, Anna removed other internal organs such as lungs and intestines. After the crime, the young woman would have taken a shower and gone to her boyfriend’s house to drink champagne. There, he told his companion that he had committed a crime.

The young man then waited for the assassin to sleep before going to her house to check if the story was true. After arriving at the scene, the boy called the police.

The girl’s grandmother told a local newspaper that her granddaughter “did not obey” and lived an “immoral lifestyle”. A month before the case, an ambulance went to the student’s house to help her, as she had an overdose.

after the court order, a forensic psychiatric examination was performed on Anne. The document states that the student “has not been able to correctly perceive the circumstances that are important to the criminal case” and that she is “unable to testify in a court of law”.

During her trial, Anne lay in the dock cleaning her nails, not giving much thought to the outside environment.

When the result of the exam was presented with the medical confirmation of her mental condition, the young woman was admitted to an institution for the mentally handicapped. The jury decided that, although she had committed the crime, she was not criminally responsible for her actions.