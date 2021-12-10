Your WhatsApp account being disconnected from your computer soon

A WhatsApp maintenance update should cancel your account login. This happens if you work with the messenger connected to a computer.

The company will make a correction to the trial version of the app soon. With this, all accounts must suffer from instability and be disconnected from the PC.

Your WhatsApp account will be disconnected

The information was disclosed by the WABetaInfo website, which specializes in disclosing WhatsApp spoilers. The portal claims that it found a warning banner programmed into the “Connected Devices” page. The company notice reads as follows:

“Your devices were all disconnected due to an unexpected problem. Please relink your devices”. This is the message found and posted by WABetaInfo.

According to the website, the problem that must be solved concerns the synchronization between devices. In the beta (for testing) version of the messenger an error was bothering users. Some messages might appear on one device but be absent on another. Thus, the chat was compromised if the user switched between devices.

Update Effects

Although the issue is found in the test version, all users will be affected. Thus, it is very likely that the accounts will be disconnected very soon. After updating the system, the app may experience moments of instability. If all goes well, users will barely notice any changes. However, WhatsApp needs to check if the fixes actually worked.

In fact, this information is intended to calm down users who get disconnected. At first, the only thing you will need to do is reconnect the devices to the app. That way, there’s no need to worry too much. Messages, files, conversations, contacts and everything else will be kept inside WhatsApp.

Remember that the application is constantly being updated and several other features are being tested. One of the functions of the beta version is precisely to correct possible errors and fix bugs in the platform. Furthermore, no unpleasant surprises are expected for messenger users.