Youtuber discovers submerged car of teenagers missing for 21 years

It looks like an American series. A diver discovers a car at the bottom of a lake, and leads a police officer from a small town in the United States to discover the fate of two classmates missing two decades ago. The story – real – was told by the diver himself on his YouTube channel and by local authorities, who found the car this month.

The story begins with a youtuber who makes diving videos and has a mission to find missing people. He discovered the vehicle of two teenagers who disappeared 21 years ago in rural Tennessee, in the United States.

White County Police confirmed the Dec. 1 discovery of a car that matched the one driven by Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, who were reported missing in April 2000.

A youtuber expert in unsolved cases

Jeremy Beau Sides, who has a YouTube channel called “Exploring with the Nug,” told CNN he came across the unsolved case while searching a missing persons database.

“When I saw that two teenagers were missing and they had disappeared into a car, it really got my attention,” Sides said. “When I looked at the city where they were last seen, I saw a big river flowing through it, it took me there.”

Sides, who describes himself as a one-man crew and does all his own filming and editing, grabbed his gear and headed for Sparta, the capital of White County, Tennessee.

His first search was unsuccessful, but a member of Erin’s family, the missing girl, caught the eye of White County Sheriff Steve Page in late November.

The alert made by the familiar to the sheriff was taken to the diver, who started looking in a different location from the Calfkiller River.

And that’s when Sides made the discovery. Your video shows the moment.

“Wow, okay, this is 100% a car…right in front of me,” he says as he looks at the sonar. “I’ve been looking all day and finally found a car.”

Upon receiving the call from Sides, the police team “arrived on the scene in a matter of minutes to investigate, which led to confirmation of the vehicle’s compatibility,” police said.

Exciting, and sad discovery

The discovery was exciting, but “sad because it means two teenagers died,” Sides said.

He said he hoped this could help bring some peace to the families of the missing teenagers. “At the end of the day, I just want to help,” he said.

The car’s remains have yet to be identified and will be sent for genetic DNA testing and possible comparisons with dental records, officials said.

Major John Meadows, the lead investigator on the case, was a classmate of the two teenagers.

“It makes you more humble to be a part of something that will bring an answer to families,” he said.