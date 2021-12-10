Zayla plays the spy and unmasks Nélio and Dolores · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will play the spy and discover the case of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Tonico Rocha’s lover (Alexandre Nero) will put the pieces together as she recalls several suspicious situations between the girl and the advisor. She will then conclude that the young woman betrays the deputy in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the chapter this Thursday (9), the princess of Little Africa will follow Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) and will find it strange to see her enter the Newsroom of the newspaper O Berro, where the advisor is temporarily staying. A little later, the villain will be thoughtful in the studio and will remember the day she caught the next two in the living room.

“What were they doing?” she will appear questioning the two in a flashback scene. “I was teaching Dol… Dona Dolores. Teaching her to dance”, recalls the viper on the response of Lota’s son (Paula Cohen). At the time, the seamstress asked where the captives were, and the nun told them that they had gone shopping.

“What the hell! So that was it,” Don Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) fired after the memory. Then come other scenes with thoughts of the evil woman on the day Dolores took a hidden key. “Dolores and Nélio, who would have guessed…”, the villain will joke when she realizes the girl’s betrayal.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

