“Zezé could do anything at the wedding”

Graciele Lacerda opened her heart when talking about her relationship with her fiance, Zeze di Camargo, and the singer’s ex, Zilu Camargo, in the documentary “É o Amor – Família Camargo”, on Netflix, which debuts this Thursday (9).

In the episodes, Zilu, who now lives in Miami, in the United States, vented about the end of his marriage to the father of Wanessa Camargo.

And he detailed: “I wouldn’t stay at the wedding the way it was. To imagine he’s unfaithful is one thing. Seeing infidelity is another.”

The countryman, in turn, says he was enchanted by the capixaba influencer: “I fell in love with her soul”.

Thrilled and crying, Graciele said that when it all started she felt guilty about the relationship. “I cried a lot and I had to hide it from my family. Most, no one knew. And I knelt down and asked God to take him out of my life. I didn’t want it, I didn’t want that. I questioned myself”, commented the businesswoman .

And lamented: “He always had a relationship that he could do anything. The word that hurts is to say that I destroyed the marriage.”