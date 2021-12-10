Zezé ignores Zilu in a Netflix series and opens up ‘terrible climate’ among the Camargo · TV News

If the atmosphere between Zezé Di Camargo and Zilu Godoi was already tense, it got worse. After the debut of the reality show É o Amor: Família Camargo, on Netflix, the whole family made a massive publicity on social networks. The children Wanessa, Camilla and Igor were thrilled with the production, but never mentioned their mother’s participation.

In the early morning hours of Thursday (9), when Netflix released the series, Zezé was anxious for the release, but made a reservation when presenting the program as a “homage”. “My daughter and I are starring in a beautiful story. There are special and emotional moments that I’m sure you’ll enjoy,” he said.

Graciele Lacerda, the singer’s wife, showed nervousness while waiting for É o Amor. “It’s a mixture of feelings. The series is beautiful, you’ll get emotional, laugh… There’s a lot of truth there. It’s quite different,” he revealed.

Igor and Camilla shared posters, posters and clippings from the series. All of them, of course, not to mention Zilu. The measure was an attempt to divert fans from the big “bomb”. “I want to know what you will think. We are very happy with the result,” declared Wanessa.

Even Luciele Di Camargo, Zezé’s sister, appeared on Instagram to defend the family: “I had to stop now [de assistir] because my blood pressure has dropped, my hand is freezing. Every day, I admire Zezé more, he is an incredible human being, you have to respect his story. A movie plays in my head, of so much that he has already built. And, of course, reminiscing about history and experiencing it all over again is pretty crazy.”

“I couldn’t be more than thrilled and happy to be part of and bring you into our Camargo family!”, summarized Zilu on her social networks.

Netflix’s production focuses on family relationships, especially Zezé and Wanessa’s process of creating an album together. Although they participated as executive producers, É o Amor is far from being a “defence” for the gossip that surrounds the clan.

One of the highlights is the participation of Zilu. According to the testimonies given in the documentary, the ex-couple lived in an open relationship when everything started to get out of whack. “If I had known that my life was going to take the direction it took, I would have remained completely anonymous. No one would have known who Zezé’s wife was. Today, really, we only speak through the lawyer. I want to learn to forgive, but I wanted this to come from his side [Zezé] too,” she stated.

Other subjects discussed are the death of Francisco José Camargo, Zezé’s father; Wanessa’s comparisons with Sandy early in her career; the absence of Luciano Camargo in the series; and the 1998 kidnapping of Wellington Camargo.

