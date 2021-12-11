4 exercises to define the abdomen without leaving the house







Exercises to define the abdomen Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

define the abdomen it is not an impossible task and, contrary to what some people imagine, it is something that can be done at home, with a few minutes of daily training. The great difficulty, however, is to make this definition apparent. This is all because the belly region is one of the areas that most store excess body fat, which unfortunately is deposited between the skin and abdominal muscles.

With this real wall of fat, it’s impossible for your buds to appear to the world. But do not worry. Just having a healthy lifestyle, following a balanced diet, resting correctly and practicing regular physical activities will solve this problem.

However, there is little point in eliminating all that layer of fat and not having a well-worked abdomen. In this way, the buds will not appear either, as they will not be hypertrophied. And that’s where exercises to define the abdomen come in.

“Even if you have a slightly higher percentage of BF [gordura corporal] and even if you have a little water retention, it is possible to show the abdomen, if the muscles are dense and well worked”, reveals Renato Cariani, chemist, physical educator and professional bodybuilder by the IFBB.

And anyone who thinks that to define the abdominal wall is wrong is to do crazy workouts, with hundreds of repetitions, hours of duration and state-of-the-art equipment. According to Cariani, it is possible to give a good stimulus to the region’s musculature with simple and quick home activities. Check out four exercises to define the abdomen:

1 – Leg curl

Lie on the floor, stomach facing up and arms parallel to your body, palm down. Looking up, bend your hips and legs, bringing your feet up to the knees. Try to bring your knees to your chest and return to the starting position. Repeat this move at least 10 times. Do four sets.

2 – Abdominal crunch

Remain lying on the floor, with your knees bent, but this time with the soles of your feet touching the floor. With your hands on your chest, raise your torso as close to your legs as possible. As with the previous exercise, the recommendation is to perform four sets of at least 10 repetitions.

3 – Obliques

If you want to train the abdominal region efficiently at home, it is necessary to work the muscles completely. The obliques are the muscles that lie on the side of the belly. To strengthen them, hold the position from the previous exercise. However, place your hands on your head, with your elbows pointed upwards. Lift your torso, trying to get your right elbow to your left knee, and return to the starting position. Now do the opposite – left elbow to right knee. Perform four more sets of 10 moves.

4 – Board

The last exercise of the abdominal training at home works the isometry – continuous contraction of the musculature. To do this, lie down with your belly pointing to the floor. Rest your forearms and toes on the floor, leaving the rest of your body in the air. Slightly lift your buttocks and tighten your abdomen. Stay in this position as long as you can. Do four sets.

“Basic exercises, very powerful, that work and that you can do at home, setting the alarm 15 minutes beforehand. Or even taking the nap of your life. You set the clock to wake up at 6:00 am, but get up at 6:15 am. to wake up at 6 am and really get up. You’ll be able to do sit-ups at home,” advises Renato Cariani. On his YouTube channel, the physical educator still demonstrates the performance of all the exercises described here.

Source: SportLife