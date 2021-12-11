4 Xiaomi smartphones to buy up to 70% off on AliExpress

Reference for those looking to pay less in smartphones and wearables, AliExpress has a Christmas and New Year’s promotion not to be missed! Offers can reach up to 70% off a series of desired products, in addition to free shipping and fast delivery within 15 days to all over Brazil (click here and enjoy!).

In addition, the Chinese retail giant has made available three coupons to make your purchases even cheaper: with the code new Year, users have a R$40 discount for purchases over R$350; already with the coupon Merry Christmas, are R$70 off for purchases over R$650; and with the code love peace, you have R$110 off for purchases over R$1,200.

One of the brands highlighted in this promotion is Xiaomi, a name that needs no introduction, and which has smartphones of lines 11, POCO and Redmi with offers that can reach more than 30% off on each device. Just take a look:

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is costing in the AliExpress promotion between R$1,866.66 and R$2223.61, depending on the chosen combo

With a value between R$ 1,866.66 and R$ 2,223.61, depending on the chosen combo, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G has a 6.55-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, 4,250 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, RAM memory between 6GB and 8GB, while storage can be 128GB or 256GB. The camera set consists of a 20 MP front and three rear cameras, with a 64 MP main, an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP telemacro.

#Tip Ratchet: with the coupon love peace you get another R$110 off the purchase of the smartphone, which costs R$1,756.66 in the simpler version.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Xiaomi 11T Pro is priced between BRL 3,797.69 and BRL 4,388.70, depending on the chosen combo

With a value between R$ 3,797.69 and R$ 4,388.70, depending on the chosen combo, the 11T Pro has incredible settings for those looking for performance, in addition to making good images with the smartphone. The device has an Amoled flat screen with TrueColor technology, Snapdragon 888 octacore processor, 5000mAh battery and HyperCharge charger, which promises 100% energy in up to 17 minutes.

Its triple rear camera set consists of a 108MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP 2x telemacro and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, in addition to a 16MP front camera. The device also combines Artificial Intelligence features, recordings in HDR10+ and the ability to recognize over 1 billion colors.

#Tip Ratchet: with the coupon love peace you get another R$110 off the purchase of the smartphone, which costs R$3,687.69 in the simpler version.

POCO M4 Pro

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Another Xiaomi model, but from the POCO line, the M4 Pro is costing between R$ 1,340.02 and R$ 1,585.78, depending on the chosen combro

Another model from Xiaomi, but from the POCO line, the M4 Pro is costing between R$ 1,340.02 and R$ 1,585.78, depending on the chosen combro. The smartphone has 5G connectivity, in addition to a 16 MP front camera. The rear camera set has a 50MP lens and an 8MP secondary lens.

Its screen, with full HD resolution, has 6.6 inches, a 5000 mAh battery, and a charger with a power of up to 33 watts. In terms of memory, the POCO M4 Pro has 64 to 128 GB of internal storage and 4 to 6 GB of RAM memory, and it is possible to expand both.

#Tip Ratchet: with the coupon love peace you get another R$110 off the purchase of the smartphone, which costs R$1,230.02 in the simpler version.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Redmi Note 10S is costing between R$ 1,281.50 and R$ 1,574.08, depending on the chosen combo

With a huge touchscreen of 6.43 inches and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, the Redmi Note 10S is priced between R$ 1,281.50 and R$ 1,574.08, depending on the chosen combo. Its super slim 8.3mm design gives an interesting charm to the smartphone that has a 64 MP main camera, which allows you to take photos with the fantastic resolution of 9238×6928 pixels and record videos in 4K.

The quadruple set of rear cameras also has three more lenses (8 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp), in addition to a 13 Mp front lens. To close this interesting configuration, the Redmi Note 10S still has a 5000 mAh battery, to account for the device’s performance.

#Tip Ratchet: with the coupon love peace you get another R$110 off the purchase of the smartphone, which costs R$1,171.50 in its simplest version.

Did you like the highlights? So, click here and take the opportunity to check out the special page with AliExpress promotions, remembering that the offers are valid until December 12th.

Warning: product prices and promotions are valid until the end of the campaign or while supplies last. So, pay attention to the publication date of the article.