5 loan applications without leaving your home

The economic crisis caused by the pandemic caught many people off guard, which ended up increasing the number of negative in Brazil. With a dirty name in the main credit protection agencies, such as SPC and serasa, the consumer is limited in relation to the credit offers available in the market, such as loans and credit cards.

However, going against the economic scenario, many companies decide to release credit even for those with CPF restrictions. And the best part: the entire hiring process, from simulation to closing the deal, takes place 100% online, per application.

5 loan applications for those who are negative

Learn about the options below. credit for negative via application:

The Bmg Digital tool frees up some credit options to those who are denied credit, among them the “loan with guarantee”, which tends to be widely accepted by those with a dirty name. The company’s overall score is 6.9 in Reclame Aqui.

The application releases the request for a loan 100% online even for negative people. In order to have access to the payroll-deductible modality, the consumer must meet certain requirements, such as being a public servant, retired, pensioners, social security holders or beneficiaries of a private pension fund.

In Reclame Aqui, the company’s grade is 7.5 / 10.

The Santander group company offers an application that allows borrowers to simulate a loan agreement according to their profile.

To order, the consumer must make his vehicle available in exchange as a guarantee for payments. The credit limit is R$150,000 and interest rates start at 1.73% per month. The tool’s grade is 7.3 / 10 in Reclame Aqui.

Creditas’ platform provides consumers with negative loan options with car, salary and real estate guarantees. The service is a good option for anyone who is having trouble getting approval because of a dirty name. The company’s Complain Here rating is 8.0 /10.

Through the Agibank application, the negative citizen can apply for a loan in a simple and uncomplicated way. Public servants, pensioners and INSS retirees are eligible to apply for credit in this situation. Overall, the institution’s grade is 8.5/10 on the Reclame Aqui portal.