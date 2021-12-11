50-year-old woman stands in limbo. There is a dictatorship of youth, says Denise Fraga – 12/10/2021

Denise Fraga is one of those actresses who are nationally unanimous. Everyone loves it, everyone admires it. His role-playing always all too human creates immediate identification. And today she appears in Um Lugar ao Sol, after 25 years away from soap operas, living yet another real woman. She will play Julia, an alcoholic and failed singer in her early 50s, mother of Felipe (Gabriel Leone). A woman full of dreams, trying to “clean” her addiction and with the will and optimism to start over (it will mess with our emotions). “She’s a girl who didn’t grow up,” says Denise.

The author’s novel Licia Manzo is opening up the issues of 50+ women with the characters of Denise and Andréa Beltrão (Rebeca), who talk about menopause, sex, work, the pains and delights of aging, in a frank and non-stereotyped way. We talked about it last week:

the menopause taboo

“I’m very different from my mother at 57. I joke that we have sneakers and a backpack on our back, but with knee pain,” says Denise. For her, the telenovela is playing an important role in bringing these issues to the conversation of Brazilians. “Everyone talks so much about adolescence, but nobody talks about menopause. I think it’s because no one wants people to think you don’t have sex anymore. But it’s necessary to talk about it because there are ways out, there are ways to improve discomfort.”

Denise says that the first moments of the onset of menopause were not easy. “You can’t really define what you’re feeling. I had insomnia and even pain in my hands. I later found out with my doctor that even this was a symptom. But at 51 I started hormone replacement and then you stabilize it. I do it. exams every six months, I’m fine. But many people go through this without access to treatment, it’s very difficult.”

youth charge

“There is a dictatorship in a youth pattern that we need to question. And the woman of 50 is in limbo. I have been considered for a role of grandmother. And I am old enough to be a grandmother! But then they thought I was too much. young. That is, they think you are too young for some things, too old for others. And the elderly are being placed in a place that is no longer valid. That’s why I think this novel by Licia is important, it will bring this conversation to the lives of people.”

Samba and weight training

“I’ve always taken care of myself. My favorite dish is feijoada, but on a daily basis I eat super healthy. I don’t eat much at night and, if I gain a few pounds, I move to lose. I do Pilates and walk, in addition to pulling iron. After 50, he needs to take care of the muscles that support us. And I learned to take my little mat and do activities wherever I am, even in the hotel room. As for the joy, I sing samba. Once a month I meet with a group and we sing “Aren’t we so happy when we go to a party, sing and dance? I decided to create that. Have a routine without having to wait for a special date. Regularly trigger these moments of doing things that make me happy. In the pandemic we took a break, but I’m already organizing to go back.”

The importance of AA

“I was very impressed with the AA meetings that I went to because of the role in the soap. This thing about you being able to get there, talk about your problem and be welcomed. I think this is a format that everyone needs somehow. . Being able to share what’s going on, speak without fear of judgment. It’s very important.”

Eagerly awaiting the next chapters of A Place in the Sun to find out what will happen to Julia.